You can put a pretty big TV on your wall in the year 2022, but there's something about a projected image that just hits different. I've wanted a projector since I was a kid which was, well, a while ago. And three new Anker projector deals, including the popular Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector, could well be enough to make me jump at one. Finally.

Projectors are a great way to take pretty much any type of content and slap it onto a wall or dedicated screen. If you've a white wall you're probably good to go without too much work and, generally, you can get all set up without spending anything close to huge TV prices. Two of the projectors on offer as part of the Prime Day extravaganza are good for images of to 100 inches and one goes all the way to 150 inches with 4K support thrown in for good measure. Good luck buying a TV that big, let alone hanging it on your wall.

Those looking for the biggest screen will want that Anker Nebula Cosmos Max I mentioned at the top of this post. That's the one that gets you a 4K image and Golby Digital Plus, as well as HDR10 and HLG. There's more, too, but get the idea. It'd normally sell for around $1,600 but Amazon is now offering with $480 skimmed off the top. Well worth checking out if you've ever wanted to get your Netflix or Apple TV+ fix via display of huge proportions!

And with that said, let's dive into the three Anker Nebula deals that could wind up getting me my first ever projector. And maybe yours, too.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Projector | $1,119.99 at Amazon This projector is currently 30% off and can be installed in your home by the end of the week. Just think, 150 inches of Stranger Things is just one Amazon order away — so long as you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, that is. $1,119.99 at Amazon Anker Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector | $399.99 at Amazon A more portable option for those who like to watch content anywhere, this 720p projector is now available with $180 off the OG price. But act soon, you've less than a day to get those orders in before the price goes back to normal. $399.99 at Amazon Anker Nebula Apollo Projector | $244.99 at Amazon This mini projector is good for a 100-inch image and has built-in speakers as well as support for streaming apps from the likes of Netflix and YouTube — and it's just $244.99 this Prime Day $244.99 at Amazon

