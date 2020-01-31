What you need to know
- Wooloo.farm is a social network for trading Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- You need to make an account through Discord, reddit, or Twitter to set up trades.
- You can search for very specific trades with multiple filters.
Even though Pokémon Sword and Shield came out last November and most of us have probably beaten the game by now, there is still plenty to do in the post-game. And one of the never-ending things involves finding the perfect Pokémon, whether that's a certain shiny or Gigantamax form, specific IVs, or even just a version exclusive. The easiest way to do this is by trading with other players, and someone has created a social network just for that.
Wooloo.farm is a social network designed just for Pokémon Sword and Shield players who are seeking very specific trades. In order to get the most out of this network, you need to create an account through Discord, reddit, or Twitter. Once you log in to wooloo.farm, you can edit your nickname, add your Nintendo Switch friend code and Switch name, Pokémon Sword or Shield trainer ID info, and select the language(s) your speak.
Once your profile is set up, you can start making trade offers. Just pick out what you're offering to trade, and what you are seeking. The magic behind wooloo.farm is that you can be very specific with your trades. Just search for a Pokémon (or just pick the blank "Make an offer"), and you can specify Form, Level, Gender, Shiny (star or regular square), Ability, Held Items, specific Poké Ball to be caught in, Nature, Language, Moves, and specific IV values. As you input your search terms, it automatically filters out the results from the feed in real-time.
Of course, the more specific you are with your trade, the harder it may be to find a match. You can also browse through the feed to see what other people are offering and what they're looking for. If you want to make a trade, just click on the trade to see the other trainer's information, including contact info.
The guys behind wooloo.farm, Rory and Jacob, also have a public Discord server where you can publicly communicate with those you want to trade with. They recommend trading publicly when possible, in case anything goes awry.
If you are seeking out very specific Pokémon and aren't getting much luck, then be sure to give wooloo.farm a try.
