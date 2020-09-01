If you don't want to spend top dollar on Apple's 2020 iPad Pro, this one-day sale on the previous-gen models at Woot has what you need. It offers the 2018 iPad Pro from just $609.99 in refurbished condition as well as the latest 10.2-inch iPad from $379.99. Despite not being new, the iPads are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty and make for some of the most affordable ways to get an iPad upgrade right now.

With stunning Liquid Retina displays that go edge-to-edge, Face ID, super-powerful A12X Bionic chips, and high-capacity internal storage, the previous-gen iPad Pro models are still absolute powerhouses and are vying to replace your laptop for good, especially since they are still compatible with Apple's new Magic Keyboard.

It's worth checking out our iPad Pro review and second look at the 2018 iPad Pro for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities. You could put the money you save towards an Apple Pencil or other essential iPad accessory, too.

If you don't want or need all the power that the iPad Pro has to offer, you may want to instead opt for the updated 10.2-inch iPad which now supports the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil without breaking the bank.

The most-recent iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display with a 2243 x 1668 pixel resolution. Our review points out this size, which is larger than previous generations, helps with productivity since you can put apps side-by-side and work with both of them at the same time.

It also comes with the A10 Fusion chip, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a 10-hour battery life. You'll get the 8MP 1080p camera on the back with a 1.2MP 720p camera on the front. Some of these things, like the A10 Fusion chip and the cameras, aren't quite up to par with Apple's more advanced machines like the iPad Pro, but they help keep the cost at a much more reasonable level. The model on sale also has 128GB of storage.

