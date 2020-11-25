Have an 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) and looking for a fantastic keyboard case to go with it? You know, because it's actually possible to work smarter, not harder, from your iPad Pro, which many people would consider a somewhat viable laptop replacement. Right now, you can grab the Logitech Slim Folio Pro for 11-inch iPad Pro for just $75.98 right now on Amazon for Black Friday . Our own Lory Gil gave the Logitech Slim Folio Pro 5-stars in her review last year , so you know it's good.

While a lot of us use our iPads as consumption devices, there are quite a few who enjoy using the 11-inch iPad Pro as a work machine. When you add in a keyboard case, I mean, it's pretty much a laptop replacement, for the most part. And speaking from experience, one of the best options out there for iPad keyboard cases is Logitech, hands-down — I absolutely love my Logitech Folio Touch for 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) even more so than my Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad! But if you don't need the trackpad, then the Slim Folio Pro is also a great (and cheaper) alternative.

With the Slim Folio Pro, you are getting a durable and protective shell for your iPad. The rubberized bumpers that wrap around your iPad will keep it safe and secure, and protect it from everyday bumps and scratches. Overall, the case is nice and soft thanks to the silicone material, and it's very lightweight, so it doesn't add much bulk.

The keyboard itself has chiclet keys that feel similar to what you get on MacBooks, and the keys are backlit so you can type away, day or night. Logitech even includes a function key row so you have quick access to common actions, like Home, volume control and playback, adjust brightness, and more. The folio-style back lets you put your iPad Pro into one of three different viewing angles, so you can make it work for whatever situation you're in.

If you're using an Apple Pencil, attach it to your iPad with the open space at the top. There is a magnetic latch to keep the case closed and your Apple Pencil safe.

The biggest difference between the Slim Folio Pro and the Folio Touch is the trackpad. But if you don't need that, then the Slim Folio Pro is a great choice to pick up, especially at this low price.

