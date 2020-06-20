It's been a busy week on the Apple news front this week, sadly for all the wrong reasons. A Hey.com email controversy and antitrust investigations in the EU made for some very poor Apple PR. We did, however, learn a bit more about Apple's potential plans for a folding phone, a new iMac, and the Back to School promotion this week. Here's all the Apple news you should have read this week. Hey

Undoubtedly the biggest story of the week was the Hey.com app fiasco. An email app that was mistakenly admitted to the App Store even though it does not allow users to purchase the $99 subscription required through in-app-purchases. Apple has since frozen updates on the app and has threatened to remove it if the issue isn't fixed. Hey were not pleased, to say the least. Apple approves, then rejects Hey Email app from creators of Basecamp

Phil Schiller says Apple will not change its mind over Hey Email app Foldable iPhone

A report from noted leaker Jon Prosser says Apple has a current prototype of a foldable iPhone which is actually two separate display panels connected by a hinge. Interesting. Prosser: Apple's foldable iPhone is real, but it isn't really a foldable iMac

Leaked iOS 14 code might have revealed a new icon depicting a rumored revamp to the iMac based on the iPad Pro's sleek design language. Leaked code from iOS 14 shows off new iMac with iPad Pro design Apple Stores

Earlier this week it emerged Apple was reopening 70 more U.S. stores. Over 70 more Apple Stores will reopen in the United States this week WWDC

Apple has update its App Store Connect website for developers in the run up to WWDC, bringing a mobile-responsive design. Apple also announced the winners of the Swift Student Challenge! App Store Connect gets mobile-responsive website ahead of WWDC

Apple announces its WWDC20 Swift Student Challenge winners Antitrust

The European Commission announced two formal investigations into Apple Pay and the App Store over alleged anticompetitive behavior. EU announces formal antitrust investigations into Apple Pay and the App Store Back to School