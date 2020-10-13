My Nintendo Switch is definitely one of the best gaming consoles I've ever owned. I love using it to play solo action games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but it's also a must for my family gatherings and parties with friends since it supports so many couch co-op multiplayer games. Thing is, buying extra controllers for everyone can get really expensive. Joy-Cons tend to cost $70 or higher while the Pro Controller typically sells for $60 or more.

Thankfully there are plenty of third-party options out there and one of my favorites is the YCCTEAM Wireless Switch Controller. The good news is that it's one of today's Prime Day video game deals and is selling for 26% off. It's definitely designed to look a lot like the Pro Controller, but with some obvious embossed designs on the handles.