My Nintendo Switch is definitely one of the best gaming consoles I've ever owned. I love using it to play solo action games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but it's also a must for my family gatherings and parties with friends since it supports so many couch co-op multiplayer games. Thing is, buying extra controllers for everyone can get really expensive. Joy-Cons tend to cost $70 or higher while the Pro Controller typically sells for $60 or more.
Thankfully there are plenty of third-party options out there and one of my favorites is the YCCTEAM Wireless Switch Controller. The good news is that it's one of today's Prime Day video game deals and is selling for 26% off. It's definitely designed to look a lot like the Pro Controller, but with some obvious embossed designs on the handles.
Play like a pro
YCCTEAM Wireless Switch Controller
An excellent gaming pad for Switch
It's designed to look and feel a lot like the official Pro Controller without costing even half as much. This controller features rumble, motion controls, a D-pad, and provides a great ergonomic grip.
Like the Pro Controller, it feature rumble, motion controls, a D-pad, and provides a much better grip than the Joy-Cons do. The one thing it doesn't offer is amiibo scanning, but as long as that isn't a problem for you then this really is one of the best controllers for Nintendo Switch.
I love this controller and use it all of the time. It feels hefty in your hands, features an internal battery that charges using a USB-C cable, and gives you a great playing experience without costing an arm and a leg.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
