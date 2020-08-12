Maybe today is the day you get a new phone because right now you can upgrade to the 2020 Apple iPhone SE and get it completely free at Verizon. That's a $400 phone at no cost. All you have to do is sign up with a new line of service on an Unlimited plan. After that you'll get a promo credit applied to each monthly bill that will stack up to $400 off by the end of the 24 month commitment.

This is an online only deal. You won't find it in any Verizon stores. It's also not limited to black. Get the phone in black, white, or red. The default option has 64GB storage. If you want to you can upgrade to 128GB or 256GB. You'll end up paying $5 a month or $10 a month respectively for the higher storage, but that's probably still worth it given the inexpensive price and how much more space you'll have. You can actually save another $20 by ordering online since Verizon is taking half off activation fees from online orders.

Read our iPhone SE review from April. We gave it 4.5 stars and a Recommended badge. Lory Gil said, "If, like me, you don't want to compromise on size in order to continue getting Apple's latest technology, give the iPhone SE (2020) your consideration. It's a lot more phone than you may realize at a lot smaller size and a lot smaller price."

The iPhone SE uses an LCD Retina display that's 4.7 inches. It also has TrueTone so it can match the color temperature of your environment without you needing to do anything. There's a 12MP camera on the back that has Portrait and Portrait Lighting modes, plus a FaceTime camera on the front. It also has a battery that can last up to 13 hours.