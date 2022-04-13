Fans of Star Wars and nature can now get one subscription to cover both interests after National Geographic and Disney+ announced a new collab. You didn't see that one coming, did you?

The snappily-named 'National Geographic Premium with Disney+' subscription will be offered exclusively in the United States and will get you access to all of your favorite Disney+ movies, TV shows, and documentaries alongside a plethora of Nat Geo content. That includes print and digital stuff, too.

The full rundown of what the new subscription includes is lengthy. Here goes: