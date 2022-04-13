What you need to know
- National Geographic has announced a new subscription bundle that includes Disney+.
- National Geographic Premium and Disney+ can be had for $10.99 per month.
Fans of Star Wars and nature can now get one subscription to cover both interests after National Geographic and Disney+ announced a new collab. You didn't see that one coming, did you?
The snappily-named 'National Geographic Premium with Disney+' subscription will be offered exclusively in the United States and will get you access to all of your favorite Disney+ movies, TV shows, and documentaries alongside a plethora of Nat Geo content. That includes print and digital stuff, too.
The full rundown of what the new subscription includes is lengthy. Here goes:
- Disney+, including documentaries and shows from National Geographic only on Disney+
- Exclusive content and access to natgeo.com, Nat Geo app, and full online archive
- Curated weekly subscriber newsletter featuring National Geographic's best stories
- Annual subscribers will get 10 print issues of the National Geographic magazine per calendar year
- NGKids publishes monthly, except the combined June/July and Dec/Jan issues
- Special subscriber price for additional print subs (History, Nat Geo Kids, & Nat Geo Little Kids
- Special annual issue of the National Geographic magazine "Year In Pictures" issue (if subscribed in December, or if issue is unavailable, an item of greater or equal value)
- Plus subscriber-only benefits such as exclusive events and discounts
National Geographic, the media company and lifestyle brand that has elevated innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world for over 134 years, aims to allow fans to connect, explore, and further engage with the world through this offering. Starting at $10.99 a month, the new subscription offers Disney+ access which features a host of Nat Geo original shows and documentaries plus all access to natgeo.com and the Nat Geo app, where fans can explore new topics or dive deep on their favorite topics – from science to space, travel and the environment – with new stories published daily. Subscribers will have access to a treasure trove of information on their preferred platforms that is crafted and penned by National Geographic's team of experts, who create entertaining and educational content on the universe's most interesting and pressing topics.
Getting all of that will cost a subscription "starting at $10.99 per month" with an annual option available, and people can sign up on the Nat Geo website.
While perhaps not for everyone, this will surely be the best option for people who already wanted to avail themselves of both sets of content and now don't need to pay separately. I still think that Apple TV+ is the best Apple TV streaming service around, but that's only because Disney+ doesn't have Severance!
