What you need to know
- Nintendo Switch update 10.0.0 released on April 13, 2020.
- With this update, players can now choose from six new Animal Crossing: New Horizons profile pictures.
- These new profile pictures include, Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy Nook, Isabelle, Wilbur, C.J., and Flick.
- This brings the total number of Animal Crossing profile images to 18.
The Nintendo Switch has officially been out for more than three years. As it carries on through its successful lifespan, Nintendo continues to release updates that make for a better playing experience. The most recent update, update 10.0.0, released on April 13, 2020 and brought with it several changes, including the addition of six new Animal Crossing: New Horizons profile images.
With this update, players can now set their profile icons to Tom Nook wearing his island button up shirt, Timmy and Tommy wearing their island shirts, Isabelle wearing her island shirt, Wilbur the pilot dodo, C.J. the fishing beaver, and Flick the bug enthusiast. These last three characters are new to the Animal Crossing series and especially stand out in the new lineup. With these six new options, that brings the total number of Animal Crossing profile images to 18 choices total.
If you've seriously been enjoying Animal Crossing: New Horizons or are simply a fan of the Animal Crossing series, it might be worth going into your account and changing your profile image to one of these new options. You can also change the background color to show these characters off to their best advantage or simply change the hue to your favorite color. This icon not only allows you to show off your love for a specific franchise, but it's also visible to any of your friends who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
The perfect getaway
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Island paradise
Build up your life on a deserted island starting with nothing but a tent and a few meager tools. Eventually, you can upgrade to buildings and terraform your island to make it look just the way you want it to.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
