Have you finished all of your Netflix queue this year? Or seen everything you want to see on Disney+? If you need some new content to watch while you're at home, and you don't already have Hulu yet, now is the perfect time to start. Today is the last day for Hulu's incredible Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal, which is just $1.99 a month, for 12 months, for ad-supported Hulu. With this epic deal, you're getting a year of Hulu for less than $24. That's a lot of TV to watch!

Hulu has a ton of content, from classic favorites to original series to movies. This is the lowest price you can get a year of Hulu for.

All of us have had to stay home more than ever this year, so it's been the perfect time to catch up on all of the television series and movies we've meant to watch. If you're done with your entire Netflix backlog by now, then you should definitely check out Hulu.

With Hulu, you will have access to a ton of different shows. For example, I have been watching the entire catalog of CW DC shows (the "Arrowverse" that includes Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning), which is perfect if you want some live superhero action with the Green Arrow, Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl.

Need some animated comedy? Bob's Burgers is also on Hulu, with the current season, as well as older seasons. There is also It's Always Sunny in Philadelphie if you want a sitcom, and for a dark drama, there's the critically acclaimed Hulu original, The Handmaid's Tale. There are a ton of movies available to watch at your leisure as well, such as Palm Springs, The Bourne Trilogy, Sorry to Bother You, Rocketman, Parasite, and so much more.

With this $1.99/mo Hulu deal, you will get new episodes of your favorite shows a day after they air, up to six different user profiles, and the ability to watch on two screens at a time. For this low, low price, you'll see some ads, but that just means time to go grab more snacks or take a bathroom break — no biggie. You just can't beat access to Hulu for a year for just $1.99 a month. After 12 months, the price will go up to $5.99 a month.

