This Anker 7-in-2 USB-C Hub is normally $59.99, but it's 41% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $35.19. That's an exceptionally good price for a modern and sleek hub that blends in with your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro .

Since Apple took away the standard ports on the MacBook lineup and replaced them with one or two USB-C ports instead, you may find yourself hindered when it comes to using your peripherals. Instead, you've had to rely on the dongle life, plugging in adapters just to use your favorite keyboards or mice, microphones and webcams, or whatever else you need. Thankfully there are more streamlined hub solutions, like Anker's 7-in-2 USB-C Adapter Hub that packs in all of the essential ports you need.

This sleek USB-C hub plugs into the two ports on your MacBook Air or Pro. You get seven ports for all of your necessities.

One of the biggest annoyances with recent MacBooks is that you only get, at most, two USB-C ports tops. With many peripherals like keyboards, mice, microphones, and webcams still using standard USB-A ports, you definitely need a good USB-C hub to continue to use your favorite accessories. Anker is one of our preferred brands when it comes to tech accessories, and we've named this PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub as one of the best USB-C hubs for the MacBook Pro.

Since this hub attaches to the side of your MacBook, you need both USB-C ports free. But once it's attached, it looks like a seamless expansion of your MacBook, especially if you have the traditional silver color. It also comes with a travel pouch to stow the hub away in when it's not in use, or you need to travel with it.

With the Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub, you get one multifunction USB-C port, one USB-C data port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, one SD card slot, and one microSD card slot. These ports are enough to get the job done for most people, especially for this low price on Prime Day.

The multifunction USB-C port can support charging up to 100W, 40 Gb/s data transfer, and supports external displays up to 5K in resolution. If you also use the HDMI port, you can get multiple display support with 4K@30Hz for the multifunction and 5K@60Hz with HDMI.

We think the Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub is one of the best essential USB-C hubs out there, and with this low price, it's one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals you can get. Looking for more savings? Don't miss out on the other Prime Day roundups we've gathered for you!