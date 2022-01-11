Today, Apple announced that it has landed "The Beanie Bubble, a new film from Emmy Award nominee director Kristin Gore and Grammy Award winner Damian Kulash. Emmy Award winner Zach Galifianakis, Emmy Award nominee Elizabeth Banks, Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan will star in the film.

The film dives into the Beanie Babies craze during the 1990s and the women who helped power the phenomenon's success.

"The Beanie Bubble" is inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the '90s. It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It's a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner's success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies' heart-shaped tags.

In addition to the film announcement, Apple and Imagine Entertainment have reached a first-look deal on scripted films.

Produced by Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder, president of Imagine Features, "The Beanie Bubble" marks the first film order to hail from an exclusive first-look deal between Apple and Imagine Entertainment for scripted films. The film is written by Gore, who also co-directs alongside Kulash. The married directing duo developed the story together, and Gore wrote the screenplay, which is based on the book "The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute." In addition to starring, Galifianakis serves as executive producer.

It's currently unclear when production will begin on "The Beanie Bubble" or when it will premiere on Apple TV+.