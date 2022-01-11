What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has landed "The Beanie Bubble," a film about the phenomenon from the 1990s.
- Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks have signed on to star in the film.
Today, Apple announced that it has landed "The Beanie Bubble, a new film from Emmy Award nominee director Kristin Gore and Grammy Award winner Damian Kulash. Emmy Award winner Zach Galifianakis, Emmy Award nominee Elizabeth Banks, Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan will star in the film.
The film dives into the Beanie Babies craze during the 1990s and the women who helped power the phenomenon's success.
"The Beanie Bubble" is inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the '90s. It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It's a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner's success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies' heart-shaped tags.
In addition to the film announcement, Apple and Imagine Entertainment have reached a first-look deal on scripted films.
Produced by Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder, president of Imagine Features, "The Beanie Bubble" marks the first film order to hail from an exclusive first-look deal between Apple and Imagine Entertainment for scripted films. The film is written by Gore, who also co-directs alongside Kulash. The married directing duo developed the story together, and Gore wrote the screenplay, which is based on the book "The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute." In addition to starring, Galifianakis serves as executive producer.
It's currently unclear when production will begin on "The Beanie Bubble" or when it will premiere on Apple TV+.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Where can Apple go next with Apple TV?
Fifteen years in, Apple TV is no longer a hobby for Apple. So what does the next revolution for the device look like?
AirTag isn't the first item tracker, but it's the first people care about
Apple's AirTag is getting some bad press and that could get much, much worse. A fix is needed. But does anyone know what that fix is?
Apple TV+ thriller 'Suspicion' premieres February 4, watch the trailer now
Apple TV+ has confirmed that highly anticipated thriller series 'Suspicion' will premiere on the streaming service on February 4.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.