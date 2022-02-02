There's no denying that Apple's noise-canceling AirPods Max are a pricey set of headphones but today's $100 discount at Amazon makes the price tag a little easier to swallow. Over there, you can snag a set of the over-ear cans from $449. Unlike previous promotions, the deal applies to all colorways with every option discounted by at least $99.

AirPods Max are the first Apple-branded over-ear headphones and offer a premium listening experience with top-quality speaker hardware and active noise cancellation. The Apple-designed dynamic drivers provide high-fidelity audio﻿ which is perfect for pairing with Apple Music's Dolby Atmos content.

Noise-canceling headphones allow you to block out distractions and focus on what's playing in your ears. Whether you're commuting, working in a noisy office, or just want to totally tune into your music, ANC is the best way to turn down the external noise. When you need to hear your surroundings, you can turn on Transparency mode to filter outside noises back in.

Today's best AirPods Max deal saves you $100

As is the case with Apple's in-ear AirPods, AirPods Max feature several sensors so they can detect when you're wearing them, the positioning of your head, and any movement for spatial audio. They also detect when they go into the included case so they can power down.

Inside, AirPods Max are equipped with an Apple H1 chip in each earcup which offer instant pairing and automatic switching between your Apple devices. You'll also enjoy hands-free access to Siri so you can control playback, make a call, dictate a message, and much more. There's also an Apple Watch-style Digital Crown that lets you precisely control volume, skip tracks, answer calls, and activate Siri.

You'll get 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC or Transparency mode enabled. It takes just five minutes of charge time to add 90 minutes of listening time thanks to fast charging.