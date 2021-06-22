Amazon Prime Day is a great time to get hold of the best Prime Day AirPods deals, but there are also plenty of other great audio options, often with significantly bigger discounts than you might expect to find on Apple hardware. These Bose SoundLink audio deals are no exception, and right now you can grab both the SoundLink II headphones and the Revolve portable speaker for just $129 each. These are already some of the best Bluetooth speakers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and now they're even cheaper!

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II Available in both Black and White, these wireless headphones bring stunning sound, clear audio for calls and 15 hours of battery life. $129 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Revolve Again in two colors, the SoundLink Revolve is a portable wireless Bluetooth speaker that offers 360 degrees of sound. $129 at Amazon

Bose's SoundLink headphones offer great sound thanks to an active EQ, as well as clarity at both ends of a call even when it's windy or noisy. They also have fast-switching between two devices for use with multiple products like a phone and a laptop or tablet. They're incredibly light and offer up to 15 hours of battery life for all-day listening.

Bose's SoundLink Revolve speaker offers 12 hours of wireless Bluetooth playback but can also support auxiliary input. It's IPX4 water-resistant and has an aluminum body, so it can take a few bumps and knocks, making it ideal for outdoor use. It even has a built-in microphone so can be used for calls and even as a conference speaker. It also has voice prompts for hands-free usage. Like many modern-day speakers, you can pair two SoundLinks together for parties and stereo listening. At up to 44% off and a price tag of just $129, you don't want to miss this.