I love listening to music and my favorite podcasts. These are activities I enjoy daily. I listen while I'm on my laptop, working out, walking the dog, and doing chores around the house. Therefore, a quality pair of wireless headphones on hand is a must; bonus points if they feature ANC and transparency modes. I got to take the recently launched 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini for a spin, and I have to say, they pack a mighty punch for such small earbuds. These little guys offer multiple ANC and transparency modes to suit your surroundings, as well as personalized settings via SoundID, soothing sound options, and 24 hours of battery life.

1MORE ComfoBuds Mini: Price and availability

1MORE ComfoBuds Mini are available on Amazon and the 1MORE website for $99.99, as well as Amazon UK for £92.99. They come with a charging case, type-C charging cable, four pairs of silicone ear tips for the perfect fit, and a user guide. 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini: What's good

I'm very impressed with 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini. They offer outstanding sound quality, multiple listening modes, a personalized sound profile, soothing sounds for sleep and stress, and 24 hours of battery life at a very competitive price point. These mini but mighty in-ear headphones are wireless with Bluetooth connectivity. They're extremely light, weighing in at no more than 3.7 grams each, and are sized smaller than a glass marble at 17 by 13 millimeters. I love that they feature four separate listening modes. The ANC earbuds that I have (including my Apple AirPods Pro), only offer two: ANC and transparency. ComfoBuds Mini offer two active noise canceling modes: ANC-strong and ANC-mild, transparency mode, and WNC mode (wind noise resistance mode). ANC-strong eliminates most surrounding noise and is very effective. My husband nearly scared me to death the other day while I was wearing my ComfoBuds Mini. I was working on my computer and listening to a podcast with my ComfoBuds in ANC-strong mode. My husband, not realizing I had my headphones in, sang to me for nearly three minutes before tapping me on the shoulder because I wasn't responding. I almost had a heart attack because one, I did not realize he was home and two, I had no idea he was directly behind me. I did notice some very quiet singing but it was so soft, I thought it was just part of the podcast background! Points awarded for ANC-strong mode — it creates a strong seal and blocks out external noise extremely well. These feature-heavy earbuds are mini but mighty! ANC-mild mode is for when you want to reduce external noises mainly caused by the tides of human voices, but still want to be aware of your surroundings. I use this mode if I'm trying to get work done while keeping an eye on my toddler. I can block out enough noise to focus on the task at hand but can still hear enough to know when she needs me. WNR mode stands for wind noise resistance. Obviously, this mode is designed for outside when you're trying to listen to your audio or talk on the phone and it's windy. This mode works well. It effectively lessens wind feedback, while enabling you to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, or carry on a conversation without blustery interruptions. Like many in-ear headphones that offer ANC, 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini also offer transparency mode. This is for outdoor activities where you want to listen to audio but need to be highly aware of your surroundings. I toggle between transparency mode and WNR mode while I'm walking the dog, hiking, or riding my bike depending on my needs (and the weather) at the time.

1MORE ComfoBuds Mini come with four pairs of silicone ear tips: large, medium, small, and extra-small to ensure the perfect fit (and in-ear seal). I have smaller ears than average and often struggle with my earbuds falling out. This does not happen with these babies. They provide an exceptionally snug fit. I can work out, dance, hang upside down, and vigorously shake my head back and forth, and these little guys stay firmly in place. The snug fit and form-fitting seal are what makes them so effective at active noise cancellation. One of the coolest, most exciting features on 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini is the personalized sound settings by SoundID. They find the ideal sound profile for each user based on an audio test. This test can be accessed via the free 1MORE Music app. You'll see a tab that says SoundID that will lead you to an audio test that generates your tailor-made sound profile. I'm all about a personalized listening experience. I notice a significant difference between listening with my SoundID turned on and off. 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini feature a personalized listening experience with individual sound profiles by SoundID. The 1MORE Music app is straightforward and easy to use. I like that the ComfoBuds offer touch controls to toggle between modes, as well as in-app control. You can also find and access soothing sounds via the app. These are downloaded sound profiles that feature sounds including summer rain, fire, drizzle, thunderstorm, breeze, and spring water. You can store up to six sound profiles on your earbuds at a time and there are 25 to choose from in the app. My husband snores horribly, making it impossible to sleep next to him without the help of high-quality earplugs or earbuds. 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini are comfortable enough to wear all night long. I plug them in, turn on ANC-strong mode and my favorite soothing sounds, and voila — I can get quality rest next to my partner aggressively sawing logs. You can also set timers on your soothing sounds ranging from 30 to 150 minutes. These mini earbuds offer 24 hours of battery life so you can rock them all day and night if you want to. They're IPX5 certified making them water-resistant and safe to wear in the rain and while working out. 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini: What's not good

Honestly, there isn't anything not good about these affordable, feature-heavy earbuds. The only drawback of making a mini product is that they're small enough to lose easily. That's it! 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini: Competition

Apple AirPods Pro I referenced Apple AirPods Pro earlier in this article because they're some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market and I happen to own a pair. The sound quality on my AirPods Pro is richer than my ComfoBuds Mini, but it's worth noting the enormous difference in price point. As I mentioned previously, AirPods Pro only have two listening modes: ANC and transparency, while 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini offer four and a personalized audio profile. For the price, ComfoBuds Mini can't be beat.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones I reviewed the Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones this time last year and was blown away by their incredible battery life and ANC. These headphones are different than the 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini because they're an over-ear option, not in-ear. The choice between the two comes down to personal preference. Again, the Z2s only offer two listening modes, while the ComfoBuds Mini offer four and SoundID. 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini: Should you buy it?