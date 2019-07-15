The 2018 iPad Pro features a slick new design, Face ID, and USB-C. It's a great mobile work machine now, and the perfect device for iPadOS 13 when it comes out this fall.

But in his re-review of the iPad Pro in November, Rene found that, though the hardware is impressive, those looking for more power or capability out of the software may be frustrated by the manner of Apple's progress in that area.

The 2018 iPad Pro might just be the best tablet Apple has produced in the last nine years, and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Prime subscribers can pick up Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro starting at $899 for the 256GB model , a discount of $50. Between a new, edge-to-edge design, Face ID, and the brand-new Apple Pencil 2, it's an excellent experience for those that want to work with iOS on the go.

Personally, I like the direction Apple is going with iPad Pro, I just don't like how long it's taking to get there. The hardware is bleeding edge. Always. The software, be it iOS 9 or iOS 11, comes in fits and starts.

But in my experience using the iPad Pro, as I have for the last eight months, despite some limitations, it's already a very capable professional machine. While it won't work for everybody (indeed, what device does?), many people, including myself, can get a lot out of it. I do most of my writing on the iPad Pro, along with a good deal of my photo editing.

When I first started using the 2018 iPad Pro, one of the things I was most delighted by was the fact that I didn't have to get Apple's adapter to plug an SD card into my iPad. In fact, I found that I could use the USB-C-to-USB-C cable that came with my iPad to directly connect to my camera, meaning that I didn't even need to take the SD card out to load photos onto my iPad.

And when it comes to editing photos, third-party developers have really stepped up. Lightroom CC is an excellent photo storage and editing option on iPad, while apps like Affinity Photo, Darkroom, and Pixelmator Photo all offer desktop-class editing on a mobile device.

For some, including myself, iOS already includes a lot of the tools we need to be truly productive on the iPad. But for many others, there are still too many limitations, blockers that prevent them from taking the plunge into using the iPad Pro as a primary device, be they issues of perception or actual missing capabilities. For those people, that may start to change very soon.

The iPad software story is changing this fall. That's when Apple will introduce iPadOS 13, and while many see it as just iOS 13 with a name change, it's more important than that. It signals that the iPad will truly become its own device. From an updated Home screen with permanent widgets to full support for external drives and SMB servers in the Files app, iPadOS 13 will take iPad productivity to the next level.

One of the great benefits of the choice to include a USB-C port on the iPad Pro is that you can use any standard USB-C accessory with it, so long as iOS/iPadOS can interact with them. That means that, with iPadOS loaded on your iPad Pro this fall, you can just plug in a USB-C drive, be it a thumbstick or full-fledged external drive, and transfer files back and forth in the Files app, no adapters or drivers required.

This actually gives the iPad Pro an advantage over, for instance, the iPad Air 3. While the iPad Air 3 offers most of the power of an iPad Pro at a lower price, the iPad Pro is still a more capable professional machine, as the iPad Air 3, still equipped with a Lightning port, will need to use an adapter to use a lot of existing external drives.

Major improvements are also coming to Safari. Safari on iPad will become a desktop-class browser. This means, among other things, that you'll see the desktop version of websites that you visit instead of the phone-oriented mobile version. You'll be able to use web apps like Google Docs in Safari, too. Apple has done a lot of work on that front, and Google Docs in Safari for iPad actually works quite well.

iPadOS will also come with support for multiple windows for your apps, as well as other multitasking updates. With multi-window support, you can open new instances of supported apps that don't impact your original window. Apps can also now also have two windows open side-by-side. Slide Over now has its own multitasking view, letting you quickly switch between multiple Slide Over apps.

In many ways, the 2018 iPad Pro is Apple's most forward-looking device. Between the power of the A12X system-on-a-chip and USB-C, the current iPad Pro is set to be the device that can best take advantage of all of the improvements that iPadOS 13 has to offer. Whether you're connecting external drives, sorting multiple app windows, or quickly marking up screenshots and documents, the iPad Pro with iPadOS 13 is a mobile productivity powerhouse.

At $50-$200 off this Prime Day, there hasn't been a better time to snatch up the 2018 iPad Pro. These are great discounts on excellent devices, and if you've been waiting to get Apple's top-of-the-line iPad, now is the time to click the "Buy" button.