Smart plugs and switches offer a convenient way to power and maintain your home's smart devices. For Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering a nice selection of BN-LINK products at up to 32% off. These include indoor and outdoor products to get the job done. By hurry, these deals aren't expected to stick around for long.
Here are three of the products currently on sale as part of the limited-time deal:
Waterproof
Outdoor Indoor Wireless Remote Control 3-Prong Outlet
For indoor and outdoor use
Safe and reliable, these outlets remain off after a power outage to save energy and protect your devices.
Each BN-LINK Wireless Remote Control Outlet kit contains everything you need to start (even the remote batteries). Simply plug and play, or sync up the outlets to suit your needs. The three outlets work simultaneously together, not independently of one another. Use the remote or the outlets themselves to turn your appliances on and off. Great with almost any electronic device, including lights, air conditioners, heaters, audio sound systems, holiday decorations, and charging devices.
Flexible uses
Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlet Switch
With a remote
With the option to pair multiple BN-Link remote outlets together, you can expand your system and make the appliances in your home all accessible in just the palm of your hands!
The RF receivers and transmitters work through doors and walls without interfering with other electronics. The signal can function as far as 100 ft in line of sight. With the option to pair multiple BN-Link remote outlets together, you can expand your system and make the appliances in your home all accessible in just the palm of your hands.
Stick it
Outdoor Power Strip Yard Stake
Safety built-in
The space-saving six-outlet stake timer makes it possible to plug in up to six devices simultaneously. Features a six-foot green cord that blends in with your warm months' surroundings.
The weatherproof timer offers six outlets, each with an individual safety cover to protect them from rain, dust, and damage, as well as a durable rain-proof mechanical timer that lets you automate lighting schedules. The timer will shut itself off if it senses an electrical current imbalance to prevent electrical shocks to anyone.
As a reminder, these deals won't last long! For further price reductions on some of the hottest electronics this holiday season, check out our Cyber Monday headquarters. And remember, Apple is still offering deals on some of its hottest products through Cyber Monday, November 30.
