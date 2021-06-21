We know that the best Prime Day AirPods deals can certainly be tempting, but if you're in the market for new wireless earbuds, AirPods aren't the only options. While AirPods offer seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, there are plenty of other wireless earbuds that offer the same (if not better) sound quality for a much lower price. Here are some of the best deals we've found this Prime Day.

Jabra Elitle 75t | Save $55 at Amazon Save over $50 this Prime Day on some of the best workout earbuds money can buy. With an IP57 water resistance rating, excellent sound quality, a superb transparency mode, and a wonderful companion app that lets you custom your sound, nothing is missing from the Jabra Elite 75t. $95 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds feature onboard playback/call/Siri controls, and there are no annoying wires to get in your way while you work out. The Jabra Sound+ app is one of the best companion apps I have ever used with any headphones. The ability to use Jabra's Hear Through feature (basically Transparency mode) to let some of the sounds from around you penetrate through your music is fantastic for commuting!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $60 off at Amazon The Galaxy Buds Live deliver outstanding ANC backed by amazing sound, a secure fit that's great for all-day use, three mics for hassle-free calls, and they last six hours on a full charge. $110 at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds Live stand out for a lot of reasons. The unique bean-shaped design means they don't look like any other earbud in the market today, and while the design doesn't look all that comfortable, they're great for all-day listening. The earbuds nestle in your ear but don't exert a lot of force, so you shouldn't have any issues even after wearing them for over five hours.

Sony WF-1000XM3 | Save $82 at Amazon Even though they are an older model, if you're a commuter, a traveler, or just a fan of big sound from little headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM3s are an incredible value. $148 at Amazon

We know that the Sony WF-1000X3 are the older model, but they are seriously worth a second look at this price. We love their rich and warm sound; it makes listening to music a blast. It also still offers some of the best ANC you can get in a pair of earbuds.

JBL Tune 225TWS | 30% off at Amazon The JBL Tune 225TWS have a lot of great qualities. The bass performance is pretty impressive, the charging case offers 20-hours of battery life, and you can use only one earbud at a time. $70 at Amazon

The JBL Tune 225TWS is a solid entry into the wireless earbuds category, and they offer a lot to people looking for wireless earbuds that don't break the bank. They sound great, although a bit bass-heavy, and they have 25 hours of battery life (20 in the case), which means you can keep listening for a long time. They charge via USB-C, meaning they can charge up fast when you do run out of battery life.