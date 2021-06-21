We know that the best Prime Day AirPods deals can certainly be tempting, but if you're in the market for new wireless earbuds, AirPods aren't the only options. While AirPods offer seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, there are plenty of other wireless earbuds that offer the same (if not better) sound quality for a much lower price. Here are some of the best deals we've found this Prime Day.
Jabra Elitle 75t | Save $55 at Amazon
Save over $50 this Prime Day on some of the best workout earbuds money can buy. With an IP57 water resistance rating, excellent sound quality, a superb transparency mode, and a wonderful companion app that lets you custom your sound, nothing is missing from the Jabra Elite 75t.
The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds feature onboard playback/call/Siri controls, and there are no annoying wires to get in your way while you work out. The Jabra Sound+ app is one of the best companion apps I have ever used with any headphones. The ability to use Jabra's Hear Through feature (basically Transparency mode) to let some of the sounds from around you penetrate through your music is fantastic for commuting!
The Galaxy Buds Live stand out for a lot of reasons. The unique bean-shaped design means they don't look like any other earbud in the market today, and while the design doesn't look all that comfortable, they're great for all-day listening. The earbuds nestle in your ear but don't exert a lot of force, so you shouldn't have any issues even after wearing them for over five hours.
We know that the Sony WF-1000X3 are the older model, but they are seriously worth a second look at this price. We love their rich and warm sound; it makes listening to music a blast. It also still offers some of the best ANC you can get in a pair of earbuds.
The JBL Tune 225TWS is a solid entry into the wireless earbuds category, and they offer a lot to people looking for wireless earbuds that don't break the bank. They sound great, although a bit bass-heavy, and they have 25 hours of battery life (20 in the case), which means you can keep listening for a long time. They charge via USB-C, meaning they can charge up fast when you do run out of battery life.
The Soundcore Life P2 true wireless headphones are a perfect pick if you're worried about call quality when it comes to Bluetooth headphones, as Anker has integrated two microphones into each earbud (four microphones total) to help your voice be clearly heard on the other end of the call. They even feature beamforming noise reduction and cVc 8.0 noise-canceling technology to help enhance your voice and reduce the amount of background noise on your end.
