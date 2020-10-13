I own a lot of headphones. Wired, wireless, over-ear cups, in-ear buds, you name it. But ... none of them are AirPods. When the AirPods Pro were announced, I started to think I really needed a pair. Wired headphones are kind of a pain, and inevitably I end up getting myself tangled up in the wires. Over-ear, forget it - that squeezed-head feeling gets uncomfortable in a hurry. Some of the in-ear headphones I have are good, but still a huge pain to switch between devices, as I often need to do. The bottom line is that none of them "just work" as Apple products do, and to me, the AirPods Pro are the pinnacle product. And now, on Prime Day, it's finally the time to buy them.

Why AirPods Pro

Lory's AirPods Pro review describes them as Apple's best audio invention since the AirPods. She found them to be comfortable to wear for long periods of time. She appreciated the active noise-cancelling, deeply integrated Siri support, and automatic connection to all Apple devices.

We've got all the Prime Day AirPods Deals rounded up here if you want more options from which to choose. Any way you go, Apple's iconic look and sound and ease of use will be sure to please.

Don't wait until Black Friday

Prices aren't likely to get much (if any) lower, and stock may be constrained as we get closer to the holidays. If you've been itching the buy those AirPods Pro (or regular AirPods), there's no time like the present. If you see what you want now, Prime Day is the time to buy.