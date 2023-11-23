Add an Eve Light Strip to your HomeKit smart home with this 75% off Black Friday deal
Only $21?
Sometimes, a Black Friday deal comes along that blows your concept of a good deal out of the water. This Eve Light Strip deal is so good I had to check the price twice to make sure I wasn't making a mistake. Eve makes some of the best HomeKit accessories for your smart home, and this Light Strip, which is usually $79.95, is now only $21. You'll need to activate the 46% coupon, so make sure you tick the box.
With 75% off, you won't find a better smart LED light strip at this price, and Eve makes some of the best smart lighting products on the market. This deal won't last long, so don't wait, or it will be too late.
75% off — lighten up your home
Eve Light Strip |
$79 $21 with coupon at Amazon
Developed in Germany, the Eve Light Strip gives you a beautiful whole-room ambiance with full-spectrum white and color, premium triple-diode architecture, and ultra-bright 1800 lumens. For only $21, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal this Black Friday.
Don't wait because this deal won't last long.
The Eve Light Strip provides a full spectrum of whites and colors so you can pick the color that suits your mood. With HomeKit and Apple Home integration, the Eve Light Strip supports HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, so the color of your lights adjust based on the natural light outside.
Black Friday is a fantastic time to buy smart home accessories, and this is one of the best Black Friday HomeKit deals we've seen yet. If you're looking to upgrade your home or buy someone a gift to start their smart home journey, the Eve Light Strip is one of the best products you'll find for the price.
