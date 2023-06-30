Be quick to get a huge $115 off a 15-inch portable monitor for your Mac and iPad

Arzopa has been in our best portable monitors for Mac list for a few years now, and for good reason. As thin as an iPad and with a huge display at 15.6 inches, it's perfect as a second screen to watch movies on as you do some work on your MacBook Pro on a train.

While Prime Day isn't due to officially start until July 11, that hasn't stopped Arzopa from bringing out a, simply, incredible deal on its portable monitor, dropping the price from $189.99 to $75 when used with a $20 coupon on Amazon.

Even if you hadn't considered carrying a portable monitor with you before - at $75, it's a great price to see if this fits your workflow, especially if you commute to an office every day, and you've had that lingering thought as to how much your life could be, using a second screen just for Slack.

Be quick to get a second monitor at a bargain

ARZOPA Portable Monitor | $189 $75 at Amazon A massive $115 discount also gets you a massive screen at 15.6 inches, perfect as a second monitor while you're on the train, or for hooking up your iPad, or Nintendo Switch for some gaming when you arrive at your hotel.

I'll say it again - a $115 discount on a portable monitor when Prime Day 2023 hasn't started is simply unheard of.

The fact that the deal is still live could mean that it's one that's not known to many people as yet - but perhaps after reading this, it will be.

Loaded with USB-C and HDMI ports to render your games and second macOS screens at a 1920x1080 resolution, there's plenty to play around with here, and being able to fold onto a built-in stand, there's barely a disadvantage when looking at a deal like this. Want an iPad to go with it? (Or should that be the other way round?) Check out the best iPad Prime Day deals.