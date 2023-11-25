Charge your iPhone with MagSafe for less with these Cyber Monday deals
There's something magical about MagSafe, Apple's magnetic charging solution for the iPhone. It's even more magical when there are discounts on MagSafe charging options so you can save some cash and improve your charging setup too!
We love MagSafe, it charges your phone in a super cool and futuristic looking way while giving you access to StandBy, one of the best new iOS 17 features.
We've picked five different options for different purposes, so you can pick up a MagSafe charger for every situation. Our personal favorite is a $50 discount on the Apple MagSafe Duo, a fantastic charger that will become your must-need travel buddy.
Charge better with MagSafe for Cyber Monday
The Apple options
Apple MagSafe |
$39 $29 at Amazon
The standard Apple MagSafe cable is always worth having in your home and it's currently $10 off at Amazon. It plugs in via USB-C and with its minimal design makes using MagSafe a breeze.
Apple MagSafe Duo |
$129 $79 at Woot
The Apple MagSafe Duo is great because it will charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch with two different pads. There’s a MagSafe puck for your phone, and then an Apple Watch charger next to it. It needs to be plugged into the wall, but it’s great if you’re staying in a hotel and want to keep baggage down. This $50 saving is a good one as well, giving you a much-needed saving.
The all-in-one option
Waitiee 3-in-1 |
$40 $32 at Amazon
The Waitiee 3-in-1 provides a triple solution to all your Apple Charging needs. It's a great option for only $32.99, and with a small saving, it's well worth picking up if you're looking for a charger for your bedside table.
The desk option
Anker 637 |
$99 $63 at Amazon
The Anker MagGo 637 saves you space by adding multiple plugs to the back of a MagSafe charging stand. Perfect for any desk setup, the spherical charger will declutter your wires and give you access to StandBy
The on the go option
Anker Magnetic Power Bank 10,000mAh|
$45 $33 at Amazon
This Anker Magnetic Power Bank provides on-the-go power for any MagSafe iPhone, with charging at 7.5w and plenty of juice. If you don't have a MagSafe iPhone you can still use the cable to charge your iPhone too. Now 30% off!
