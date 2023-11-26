Need more ports on your MacBook? These are the best Cyber Monday MacBook dock discounts
Time to dock.
Are you sick and tired of a lack of ports when using your MacBook to do important work? Maybe you want to connect your MacBook to multiple displays at home? iMore has you covered.
We've scoured the internet to find the best discounts on MacBook docks with some of the best we've ever tried, like Editor-in-Chief Gerald's favorite, the CalDigit TS4, heavily reduced with a $130 discount for Cyber Monday.
Here are the best Cyber Monday discounts on MacBook docks and where to find them.
The best Cyber Monday discounts on MacBook docks
- Amazon — Savings on BenQ, Anker, and more
- Best Buy — Belkin docks for under $50
- Walmart — Options for every budget
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock |
$449 $319.96 at Amazon
This is as good as docking stations for Mac get. With 18 ports, Thunderbolt 4 support, 8K video output and 98W passthrough charging, the CalDigit TS4 has everything you need to turn your desk into a fully-fledged professional workstation. A $130 saving just sweetens the deal.
Belkin USB-C docking station |
$229
A dock for all your needs
This Belkin USB-C docking station comes with dual 4K monitor support thanks to two HDMI ports. It can support three peripherals with its USB-A connections, as well as one over USB-C. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, gigabit ethernet slot, and 85W of passthrough power.
Price Check: Best Buy - not available | B&H Photo $229
UGREEN Revodok Pro USB C Docking Station with 100W GaN Charger |
$349.99 $229.99 at Amazon
Save big on this bundle of UGREEN products that can turn your MacBook into a powerful, connected desktop PC. There's a 4K connection as well, so your image will be crisp and clear.
Price check: Unavailable at Walmart | Unavailable at Target
Anker Triple Display 563 USB C Docking Station(10-in-1)|
$249 $183 at Amazon
This Anker dock can power three displays and your MacBook, all while expanding USB connectivity, adding ethernet, and an audio jack to your setup!
