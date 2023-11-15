Sick of looking for charging ports? Save $90 on this Anker desktop charger and solve all your power problems
Anker Prime.
I love technology, as you’d expect, considering I’m a tech journalist. But the bane of my existence is not having enough ports to charge or plug in all the devices I use daily and the ones I receive for testing in my job.
One company that saves me from insanity is Anker, which makes some of the best charging accessories available on the market. One of which, the Anker Prime 240W GaN Charger, is down to $109 before Black Friday even arrives — That’s an incredible $90 saving using a coupon at checkout.
The Anker Prime range is excellent. I’ve been using one of the Prime Power Banks for a few months now, and it never fails to amaze me how fast my devices charge and how safe I feel using Anker products.
This particular Prime accessory is usually $199 and sits on your desk, giving you access to a 140W USB-C as well as two USB-C and one USB-A capable of 100W collectively. That means you can have a full power tower on your desk with GaN technology and all of the added safety features like Anker’s PowerIQ 4.0 and ActiveShield 2.0 technology.
Save almost 50% on this awesome desk charger
Anker Prime 240W Charger |
$199 $109 at Amazon
The Anker Prime range is fantastic and this 240W desk charger with GaN technology is $90 off with a coupon on Amazon. Just make sure to check the box for an extra $60 saving.
One of the biggest issues with anything power and charging-related is not knowing how trustworthy the accessory is. After finding EU plugs in UK sockets when visiting my mother-in-law earlier this year, I’ve become obsessed with seeking out trustworthy companies for charging accessories. Anker leaves me no doubt about the safety of my tech and my home because the company is that good regarding power. If you’re looking for a one-stop for your desk charging needs, this deal is a must-buy.
