The best budget mechanical keyboard is less than $60 for Black Friday
Clickity clack.
At iMore, we love Keychron keyboards and one of the best entry points into the world of mechanical keyboards is available with a 20% discount to mark Black Friday.
The Keychron V1 is a great option for anyone looking to purchase their first mechanical keyboard, due to its high-quality case, hot-swappable switches, and compatibility with Mac, Windows, and Linux.
Reduced from $75 to $59.99, this Black Friday deal should appeal to anyone who is looking to buy their first mechanical keyboard and get involved in the hobby.
Find the best mechanical keyboard deals
This mechanical keyboard rules!
Keychron V1 wired mechanical keyboard|
$89 $59.99 at Amazon
This customizable keyboard is the perfect entry-level option where you can start replacing keycaps, switches, gaskets, plates, foam, and more to your heart's content. The best keyboard you can find for under $60.
- Gaming mice deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg | Razer
- Gaming keyboard deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg | Razer
The Keychron V1 is a wired mechanical keyboard and comes with Keychron's K Pro Red switches. The linear switches will provide a lovely typing experience, and you'll immediately fall in love with the mechanical feel. I love mechanical keyboards, and one of my favorites is the Keychron Q1 Pro, which is also available with a discount for Black Friday if you want a more premium option.
Keychron Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard |
$219 $175 at Amazon
The Keychron Q1 Pro is an epic 75% layout keyboard with an aluminum chassis, Bluetooth, hot-swappable keys, and Mac compatibility. This one is 20% off and now just $175 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
So, if you're looking for a mechanical keyboard this Black Friday, you've got multiple Keychron options to choose from and trust me, you won't be disappointed. Still not convinced? Imagine a world where you can open up your keyboard and adjust the internals to make the typing experience match your exact preferences. Whether you want a clacky sound or a smooth, silent feeling, Keychron keyboards have you covered.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter