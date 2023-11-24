The best budget mechanical keyboard is less than $60 for Black Friday

At iMore, we love Keychron keyboards and one of the best entry points into the world of mechanical keyboards is available with a 20% discount to mark Black Friday.

The Keychron V1 is a great option for anyone looking to purchase their first mechanical keyboard, due to its high-quality case, hot-swappable switches, and compatibility with Mac, Windows, and Linux.

Reduced from $75 to $59.99, this Black Friday deal should appeal to anyone who is looking to buy their first mechanical keyboard and get involved in the hobby.

Find the best mechanical keyboard deals

This mechanical keyboard rules!

Keychron V1 wired mechanical keyboard| $89 $59.99 at Amazon This customizable keyboard is the perfect entry-level option where you can start replacing keycaps, switches, gaskets, plates, foam, and more to your heart's content. The best keyboard you can find for under $60.

The Keychron V1 is a wired mechanical keyboard and comes with Keychron's K Pro Red switches. The linear switches will provide a lovely typing experience, and you'll immediately fall in love with the mechanical feel. I love mechanical keyboards, and one of my favorites is the Keychron Q1 Pro, which is also available with a discount for Black Friday if you want a more premium option.

Keychron Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard | $219 $175 at Amazon The Keychron Q1 Pro is an epic 75% layout keyboard with an aluminum chassis, Bluetooth, hot-swappable keys, and Mac compatibility. This one is 20% off and now just $175 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

So, if you're looking for a mechanical keyboard this Black Friday, you've got multiple Keychron options to choose from and trust me, you won't be disappointed. Still not convinced? Imagine a world where you can open up your keyboard and adjust the internals to make the typing experience match your exact preferences. Whether you want a clacky sound or a smooth, silent feeling, Keychron keyboards have you covered.