These portable monitors are massively discounted for Cyber Monday

One of the best things about events like Cyber Monday is how it can make you think about certain accessories that could improve your workflow further — this could occur in an office, or during a train commute. This is where a Portable Monitor comes in.

Portable monitors have now reached a point where they're as thin as an iPad and as vibrant as a MacBook Pro display. You can hook one up to one of these devices and have a second screen almost anywhere you want. With Cyber Monday featuring a bunch of Portable Monitors at a discount, we've rounded up the best of them for you right here.

UPERFECT 2K 120Hz Portable Monitor | $239 $199 at Amazon This is a perfect second monitor if you have a Mac or iPad that has a 120Hz ProMotion display. As this monitor has the same refresh rate, your eyes won't need to adjust between both displays. When you also factor in a 2K resolution and case that doubles as a stand, it's a great deal here for $40 off. Price check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target

KYY Portable Monitor 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C | $219 $98 at Amazon This is a huge discount for what this portable monitor offers. For $121 off the usual price, you get a 1080P 15.6-inch display that has a screen protector, and built-in speakers. Granted, it's not 120Hz, but if you're going to be using it for documents, you won't notice the difference. Price check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target

TPSMTDIS 15.6-inch Portable Monitor | $79 $67 at Amazon This is an ideal monitor if you're planning to hoot it up to an iPad mini, or a handheld such as the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. Featuring a bright HDR 1080P display, it's one of the cheapest portable monitors out there — because of this, we don't expect this deal to last long. Price check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target

cocopar 15.6 Inch 1080P FHD Portable Monitor | $159 $99 at Amazon Granted, this monitor has a great $60 discount, and its clear 1080p display is tempting enough. Yet it's the stand that makes the biggest impression here, as you can have the portable monitor propped up in portrait. This way, apps like Slack, Spark Mail, and more can have their own dedicated display as you work away on your iPad or Mac. Price check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target