Want a mechanical keyboard this Cyber Monday? There's a Keychron on sale for you

Mechanical keyboards are so much fun to use, and one of the most affordable and best bang for your buck mechanical keyboard manufacturers, Keychron, has huge discounts in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

One of the products on offer is the Keychron Q1 Pro, which is quite possibly the best mechanical keyboard I've ever used. It's everything you want in a keyboard and more, including a perfect typing feel, robust chassis, and fantastic Mac software support. Pick one up now with 20% off this Black Friday.

If the $175 price point is too high for you, there are a whole host of Keychron options, like the V1 for $60 and the C3 Pro for under $30. There really is a mechanical keyboard for everyone this Cyber Monday.

Find the best mechanical keyboard deals

A five star mechanical keyboard

The Keychron Q1 Pro is a fan favorite at iMore thanks to its 75% layout, premium aluminum build and the ability to customize it in any way you see fit. When I reviewed this model earlier in the year, I said "The Keychron Q1 Pro is everything I want in a mechanical keyboard and opens up the premium side of the hobby to the masses. It’s expensive for a keyboard but relatively cheap for the complete package you receive, which includes a fantastic typing experience out of the box and all the tools you need if you want to get your hands dirty."

Keychron Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard | $219 $175 at Amazon The Keychron Q1 Pro is an epic 75% layout keyboard with an aluminum chassis, Bluetooth, hot-swappable keys, and Mac compatibility. This one is 20% off and now just $175 in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Want a DIY project?

If you're already invested in the world of mechanical keyboards, one of the best deals this Cyber Monday is for a Barebone version of the Keychron K2 Pro. It's a fully customizable keyboard frame so you can add the switches of your choice as well as keycaps to match your style. The best bit? It's only $83.

Keychron K2 Pro Barebone Version| $105 $83 at Amazon Want to pick your own mechanical keyboard components? Opt for a Barebone K2 Pro and buy your own switches and keycaps to make your own custom keyboard. For $83, this is a brilliant DIY project for some fun over the holiday season.

Budget friendly mechanical keyboard options

Keychron V1 wired mechanical keyboard| $89 $59.99 at Amazon This customizable keyboard is the perfect entry-level option where you can start replacing keycaps, switches, gaskets, plates, foam, and more to your heart's content. The best keyboard you can find for under $60.

Keychron C3 Pro | $49 $27 at Amazon $27 for a mechanical keyboard is actually outrageous, so if you're looking to spend under $30, the C3 Pro is for you. With a choice of Brown or Red switches, you'll have a nice TKL layout keyboard to use until you decide to opt for an even better mechanical keyboard.

So, if you're looking for a mechanical keyboard this Black Friday, you've got multiple Keychron options to choose from and trust me, you won't be disappointed. Still not convinced? Imagine a world where you can open up your keyboard and adjust the internals to make the typing experience match your exact preferences. Whether you want a clacky sound or a smooth, silent feeling, Keychron keyboards have you covered.