Apple TV+ has won another award, this time specifically for Adam Scott's role in Severance. Scott has picked up a Webby Best Actor award, it has been confirmed.

Severance has become a beloved Apple TV+ show since its recent season one finale and the excitement is already building for its second season. Now, Scott has been been given the Webby Best Actor for his "incredible work" on the show.

Apple TV+ is of course no stranger to awards wins, but this one is specifically for Scott. The announcement says that "when Adam Scott attaches himself to a streaming show, people want to watch."