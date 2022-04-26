What you need to know
- Adam Scott has won a Webby for his role in Apple TV+ show Severance.
- Scott has won the Webby Best Actor award for his lead role in one of the hotted shows around right now.
Apple TV+ has won another award, this time specifically for Adam Scott's role in Severance. Scott has picked up a Webby Best Actor award, it has been confirmed.
Severance has become a beloved Apple TV+ show since its recent season one finale and the excitement is already building for its second season. Now, Scott has been been given the Webby Best Actor for his "incredible work" on the show.
Apple TV+ is of course no stranger to awards wins, but this one is specifically for Scott. The announcement says that "when Adam Scott attaches himself to a streaming show, people want to watch."
A beloved actor, when Adam Scott attaches himself to a streaming show, people want to watch. That's partly why Severance is one of the most compelling series on streaming. In his portrayal of Mark Scout, the Lumon Industries employee who chooses to "sever" his work and personal lives, Adam Scott brings his quiet strength and humor to this dystopian story. Audiences are fascinated by workplace dramas and Adam Scott gives life to this story of extreme workplace productivity culture the way no one else can.
With his portrayal of Mark Scout, Scott strikes multi-dimensional chords with the audience - his performance is incredible, it leaves the audience questioning at every turn of the show. The show shines a light on the impact of personal tragedies and the importance of facing your trauma, coupling that with a shadowy dystopian world makes for unstoppable watching. The audience is gripped the whole way along and Adam's performance is why.
Those who are yet to watch Severance and want to see what all the fuss is about can do exactly that right now. The entire first season is available and a second has already been signed on. You'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to watch, however.
If you want to enjoy Severance in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Failing that, Apple TV+ can be watched on anything from game consoles to smart televisions and everything in between.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Spigen's Enzo iPhone Case is classy but quite pricey
Spigen enters the luxury accessory market with the MagSafe-compatible leather Enzo iPhone Case.
Apple TV+ hosts the London premiere of 'The Essex Serpent'
Apple TV+ yesterday held the London premiere for the upcoming period drama 'The Essex Serpent.' The event took place at the Ha, Yard Hotel.
Google copied Apple again, left a pre-release Pixel Watch in a restaurant
Someone appears to have managed to leave a pre-released Pixel Watch in a restaurant somewhere in the United States, with the finder then leaking images of the device to Reddit and the press.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.