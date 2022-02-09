Adrien Brody is about to make his Apple TV+ debut.

As reported by Deadline, Brody has signed on to star in the upcoming live-action drama "Ghosted." The actor will join Chris Evans and Ana de Armas who have also signed on to star in the film.

"Ghosted," is being described as a "high-concept romantic action-adventure film."

Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film's writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), also will be producers. They developed the project based on an original idea of theirs and pre-emptively sold it to Skydance. As for Brody, The Pianist Oscar winner's busy fall began with his scene-stealing role in the acclaimed third season of Succession. He followed that up by reuniting with Wes Anderson on The French Dispatch. His upcoming slate including Showtime's Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time, where he will play iconic coach Pat Riley during the Lakers dynasty run of the '80s. He also wrapped filming on Asteroid, another Anderson project bowing this year.

It's currently unclear when "Ghosted" will begin production or premiere on Apple TV+. When it does it will join the growing list of movies and TV shows on the streaming service.

