With its Korean rollout already underway, LG today announced that it's begun updating select televisions with Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features.

The update is first coming to LG's OLED and NanoCell TVs, provided that they're the sort with 4K resolution and the ThinQ AI feature. (Which really means that they're new enough and powerful enough to do al the processing.) The lone exception, LG says, is the SM8100 NanoCell series.

AirPlay 2 is the protocol akin to Google's "Cast" that lets you initiate video or audio from your phone and seamlessly send it over to the big screen. That means things like movies, Spotify and the like. HomeKit is Apple's smart home protocol. With the update you'll be able to control all of your HomeKit-compatible appliances right from your LG remote.

In addition to LG TVs, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit also are coming to sets from Samsung, Vizio, Sony, and more.