What you need to know
- Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit updates are beginning for LG televisions in the United States..
- You'll need a newish OLED or NanoCell TV, for now.
- Others will be updated later this year.
With its Korean rollout already underway, LG today announced that it's begun updating select televisions with Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features.
The update is first coming to LG's OLED and NanoCell TVs, provided that they're the sort with 4K resolution and the ThinQ AI feature. (Which really means that they're new enough and powerful enough to do al the processing.) The lone exception, LG says, is the SM8100 NanoCell series.
AirPlay 2 is the protocol akin to Google's "Cast" that lets you initiate video or audio from your phone and seamlessly send it over to the big screen. That means things like movies, Spotify and the like. HomeKit is Apple's smart home protocol. With the update you'll be able to control all of your HomeKit-compatible appliances right from your LG remote.
In addition to LG TVs, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit also are coming to sets from Samsung, Vizio, Sony, and more.
LG ROLLS OUT APPLE AIRPLAY 2 IN U.S. ON 2019 LG OLED, LG NANOCELL 4K UHD TVs
Play Content Directly from Apple Devices and Effortlessly
Control TV and Connected Smart Devices with Voice
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 30, 2019 — LG Electronics USA announced that Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are now available through a firmware update on select LG OLED and NanoCell* 4K UHD TVs with ThinQ AI capability in the United States. LG is the first global TV manufacturer to support HomeKit. The remaining 4K UHD TV series in LG's lineup are expected to also receive this update later in 2019.
With AirPlay 2, LG 2019 AI TV owners can effortlessly stream content – including Dolby Vision titles – from iPhone, iPad and Mac straight to their TV sets. Users can stream their favorite movies and television shows from the Apple TV app and other video apps as well as view photos directly on their LG AI TVs. Users can also play Apple Podcasts, Apple Music and music from their library or other streaming services through their LG AI TV and other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers in their home at the same time – all in sync.
HomeKit enables users to conveniently control their smart home with the Home app or via Siri on their Apple devices. LG AI TVs can be easily added to the Home app, from which users can access basic TV functions such as power, volume and source. LG AI TVs can also be added to scenes or automations along with other HomeKit accessories.
*Except the SM8100 series.