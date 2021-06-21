In many ways, the two Sony headphones are almost identical, and not just in looks. But I'm told that the noise canceling is even better on the XM4 which seems impossible given how good it was on my XM3. Sound quality is also said to have improved, too. Again, if the Sony WH-1000XM4 sound is noticeably better than my old pair, you're in for a treat here. The XM3 headphones were pretty close to my AirPods Max so I'm comfortable in saying the XM4 will be on par with Apple's biggest and best.

Apple's flagship headphones are undoubtedly the amazing AirPods Max and I'm a huge fan of the Space Gray pair that are sat atop my head right now. They sound great, they look great – to me, at least – and I heart all of the Apple bells and whistles that they have. But writing up this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal reminded me how much I kinda miss my WH-1000XM3 headphones.

Speaking of comfortable, the Sony headphones were nicer to wear than AirPods Max, so that's something to bear in mind. They're a lot lighter which explains why that is, but it's enough to make the AirPods Max feel cumbersome when you're wearing them. If that makes any sense at all.

And then we get to the price. Amazon is offering the WH-1000XM4 for just $248 right now which is $300 less than AirPods Max and at that price, they're a steal. I can't recommend them enough at that price and I think you're going to be very happy with your purchase.

Anyone considering picking the WH-1000XM4 up should do it soon, of course. These Amazon Prime Day deals can't hang around for long and I'd hate for you to miss out here.

If I didn't spend so much time switching between Mac, iPhone, and iPad I'd seriously consider picking a pair of these up and letting the AirPods Max go. They're that good.