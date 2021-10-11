Apple's AirPods Max have been something of a hot ticket item since their release with Apple struggling to keep its best headphones in stock for months after launch.

Now that initial demand has been met, retailers are starting to offer some killer AirPods Max deals including today's $100 discount at Amazon. This is the lowest we have ever seen the AirPods Max go there and the deal applies to all five colorways.

AirPods Max AirPods Max have never gone lower than this at Amazon making now the perfect time to snag a set if you've been holding out. All five colorways are discounted by $100. $449 at Amazon

$449 at Best Buy

AirPods Max are the first Apple-branded over-ear headphones and offer a premium listening experience with top-quality speaker hardware and active noise cancellation. The Apple-designed dynamic drivers provide high-fidelity audio﻿ which is perfect for pairing with Apple Music's Dolby Atmos content.

ANC allows you to block out distractions and focus on what's playing in your ears. Whether you're commuting, working in a noisy office, or just want to totally tune into your music, ANC is the best way to turn down the external noise. When you need to hear your surroundings, you can turn on Transparency mode to filter outside noises back in.

As is the case with Apple's in-ear AirPods, AirPods Max feature several sensors so they can detect when you're wearing them, the positioning of your head, and any movement for spatial audio. They also detect when they go into the included case so they can power down.

Inside, AirPods Max are equipped with an Apple H1 chip in each earcup which offer instant pairing and automatic switching between your Apple devices. You'll also enjoy hands-free access to Siri so you can control playback, make a call, dictate a message, and much more. There's also an Apple Watch-style Digital Crown that lets you precisely control volume, skip tracks, answer calls, and activate Siri.

You'll get 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC or Transparency mode enabled. It takes just five minutes of charge time to add 90 minutes of listening time thanks to fast charging.

The $100 off deal is a match for a limited-time promotion at Best Buy so we expect the Amazon price will rise once Best Buy's sale ends on October 13, too.