Apple's AirPods Pro were a hot ticket item over the holidays, though we're unlikely to see many of the best AirPods Pro deals from the last couple of months again for quite some time.

If you missed out on recent AirPods Pro deals, Best Buy is giving another chance to snag a set at a discount. Today only, it is discounting Geek Squad certified refurbished AirPods Pro to just $169.99. That's $80 off their $250 retail price and the best offer available right now. If you want a brand new set, your best option comes from Woot where they are going for $190 currently or $10 more at Amazon.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out the ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. There's also a transparency mode that allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is water-resistance. They're resistant to sweat too, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up (spoiler alert: really well).

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature that uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, and the new model even unlocks quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri". You'll also receive a wireless charging case with the purchase which can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours.

