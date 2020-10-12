Amazon's Prime Day sale may kick off tomorrow, but Woot is already giving shoppers a chance to score a new low price on Apple's AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds today. The noise-cancelling 'buds are down to just $189.99 there right now. That's just shy of $60 off their full retail price and the lowest we've seen them go in new condition since their release. It even beats yesterday's Amazon price drop that saw them reach $199.

Unlike a majority of Prime Day deals, you won't need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount at Woot. However, if you are looking to take part in Prime Day's deals but you're not a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.

Go pro Apple AirPods Pro The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Woot saves you $60 and brings these headphones to their best price yet. $189.99 $249.00 $59 off See at Woot

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. They also feature a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is improved water-resistance and sweat-resistance, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up and they did great.

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods design. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user and ensuring you have the right fit.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, with easy pairing and device switching, hands-free access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri", touch controls, and more. The case that the AirPods Pro earbuds come in is also capable of charging wirelessly and can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours. Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more.

We doubt we'll see anything that tops this Woot deal during Prime Day, but we'll be keeping tabs on the best AirPods deals during the event. For more information on Prime Day, check out our Prime Day hub where we're answering all your questions regarding Amazon's two-day sale and showcasing all the best available deals.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out.