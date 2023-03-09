AirPods 2 hit their lowest price of 2023

The AirPods 2 are hard to find at the best of times, but when they are in stock they can often be found at some great prices. This price is no different, with a decent $50 off full price for a sub $100 price tag of $99. That's not their lowest price ever, but it's a solid saving that makes them a little more affordable.

If you're after a different pair of AirPods, then we know where to find the best AirPods deals and sales. That's on all the models, from these to the AirPods Max, so there's bound to be a deal for you there!

AirPods 2 under $100

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 | $159 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The AirPods 2 are not the newest AirPods out there, but they are the perfect way to get AirPods on a budget. That price drop isn't the biggest we've ever seen, but it's a solid saving.

The AirPods 2 are one of the cheapest ways of getting a pair of AirPods in your pocket, with the lowest price found on any of the models. That does mean that there are fewer features on board, but you get everything you need from a pair of AirPods.

There's no active noise canceling like the AirPods Pro 2, or Spatial Audio support like the AirPods 3, but they still connect to your phone with magic (or at least it feels like it) and they still work perfectly with the best iPhone. Top of the audio tree? No. But they have it where it counts.

The AirPods 2 remain some of the best wireless earbuds for your iPhone, although the competition is starting to close in. At this price, however, they're pretty well in the lead. Just remember to get one of the best AirPods 2 cases to keep them scratch free.