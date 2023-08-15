AirPods 3 find a new lowest price at Amazon

The AirPods 3 are one of those weird Apple products that don’t seem to see much of a discount, no matter where you’re looking. That seems to have changed now, with a massive $30 discount on the buds over at Amazon, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.

AirPods 3 reach new lowest price at Amazon

AirPods 3 | $169 $139 at Amazon This deal on the AirPods 3 is an absolute corker and makes the buds their lowest price ever. We’ve seen prices around $140 before, so this price is a big saving. They might not have the bells and whistles of the AirPods Pro, but they’re still a great pair of buds.

The AirPods 3 are the black sheep of the AirPods family. They have some of the premium features of the AirPods Pro 2 , but not the noise canceling. They don’t have the value proposition of the AirPods 2 either, as when full price they’re super expensive for buds without noise canceling.

In essence, you’re paying $70 extra for Spatial Audio support, a new form factor, and little else over the AirPods 2. At this price, however, things become a little different.

Should you buy the AirPods 3?

Deals queen and AirPods expert Deals queen and AirPods expert Tammy Rogers Senior Staff Writer "I personally can't think of many times that you might want to buy the AirPods 3, even at a deal price. There are loads of other better options out there that cost less and perform better, and the AirPods Pro 2 are never too far away in price. If you need AirPods and want something a little better than the AirPods 2, then go for it; but make sure you shop around first."

Usually, we’d say no — mostly for the reasons above. They’re not a bad pair of earbuds by any stretch of the imagination, but they are far too expensive. This price, however, makes them a great deal easier to recommend. For only around $40 more than the AirPods 2, you’re getting that Spatial Audio support for Apple Music and a more comfortable shape which we’d say is roughly worth the extra cash.

Don’t forget the ever-present AirPods Pro 2, however, which are always nearby to draw your attention from the AirPods 3. At the moment, the AirPods Pro 2 are only around $60 more than the AirPods 3, and at that price, it becomes a little trickier. Their noise canceling is still some of the best in the business, they’re comfier, and they sound better too. They are worth the extra cost, but if you don’t want to spend that much then you should go for the AirPods 3 — for their current price, it’s a great deal. However, if you’re looking for the best of the best, then the extra you’ll spend for the AirPods Pro 2 is absolutely the way to go.