AirPods Pro 2 return to all-time lowest price - with just enough time for Christmas delivery

It sometimes feels like the AirPods Pro 2 have been reduced more than they've been at full price. Not that we're complaining - that just means more opportunities to save money on some seriously good little earbuds. There's a $50 saving on the AirPods Pro 2 over at Amazon currently, bringing them back to their lowest price ever. If you've got Prime, that's all but a guaranteed Christmas day delivery. Non-Prime customers looking for a pair of AirPods Pro 2 to wrap and stick under the tree may want to be a little quicker. Christmas delivery cut-off is soon, after all.

AirPods Pro 2 $50 off for Christmas

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is still the lowest price that the AirPods Pro 2 have been, and we've seen the price several times. Since release, the AirPods Pro have seen at least $10-$15 off, for the most part, occasionally hitting this lowest price. Amazon and Best Buy have both had this price, although it only seems to be Amazon-exclusive at the moment.

The AirPods Pro 2 remain some of Apple's more sought-after products, often selling out in moments. It's easy to see why when you look at the spec list, too. Vastly improved noise canceling, better battery life, and more find-my functionality. That may look very similar to the previous generation, but they are an impressive upgrade.

Sound quality is very good, although some of their competitors have now started to catch up to Apple's audio line in terms of quality. As an overall package, however, the AirPods Pro 2 are one of the best pairs of true wireless in-ear buds that you can buy. You can even stick a lanyard through the little attachment hole on the side! Remember lanyards?

iMore remembers.

