AirPods vital Bluetooth security patch has come to Beats headphones

Apple announced today (opens in new tab) that a security issue in the Bluetooth connection of the Beats Fit Pro and the PowerBeats Pro has now been patched. The issue would allow an attacker to gain access to your earphones through the Bluetooth connection – an issue that Apple had already patched within the AirPods line.

The Firmware update, 5B66, came out on May 2, and it's only now that Apple is telling us what was within it. This is the biggest of the updates, however, with most just being small updates elsewhere.

The issue initially seemed to be with only the AirPods, with the AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max all receiving a firmware update in April. That update looked to solve the security issue in Apple's main line of AirPods, making sure that those were safe first.

Perhaps the security issue came to the Beats models that use the AirPods chips – and that therein lay the core of the security issue. Either way, it looks now like the issue has now been fixed.

Updating AirPods and Beats earbuds is super easy, so you don't have to worry about having to dive into any menus to get the latest security update. As soon as you connect your Beats to your iPhone, they'll update and you'll be good to go.

This news comes just after the latest leak of the transparent Beats Studio Buds +, which look to replace the old Beats Studio Buds. Those are a lovely little pair of in-ear buds, and given they're coming out after this security patch, it's unlikely they'll have the same issues. Watch out for more news regarding the Beats Studio Buds +, as we'll be covering them during the launch. With any luck, they'll join the ranks of the best wireless earbuds, alongside some tough competition.