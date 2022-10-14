Beats Studio Buds now less than half the price of the AirPods Pro 2

The Beats Studio Buds aren't quite the Beats version of the AirPods Pro, but they get pretty damn close. They also come in at a pretty compelling price even when they've not been reduced, making them a good $100 cheaper than the little white alternative. In this deal, however, they've been made even cheaper with a nice $50 discount. That makes them now $99 - or, as I like to call it, as close to $100 as I can call under $100. This price doesn't beat the previous lowest price, but it does match it - so you're still going to get the best price yet.

Beats Studio Buds back down to lowest price

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For buds so small, they pack in some great features. There's decent noise canceling on board, to drown out the sound of the bus, as well as a pretty good ambient sound mode. They may not perform quite as well as the AirPods Pro, but they're also less than half the price. Did I mention that they're tiny? Because they are tiny.

I've come to love my Beats Studio Buds. They're small and blend into my ear when I'm wearing them around, they sound pretty good, and the noise canceling makes train and bus journeys a little more tolerable. I've come to compare them more to AirPods 3 - Mostly because they have a similar price point. But here's the thing - if you're looking to spend around $170 on a pair of the best wireless in-ears, you should choose the Beats. No, you're not going to get spatial audio or the little white stems so that everyone knows you're wearing AirPods, but you will get noise-canceling, and rather than a funny little touch sensor, you'll get a physical button. And buttons, bar none, are better than touch sensors. At this lower price? It should really be a no-brainer.

