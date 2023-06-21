Best Prime Day 2023 AirPods deals

If you’re looking for a cheap pair of AirPods, then the best Prime Day AirPods deals may well be the best time for you to get a pair. For two big days during July, Amazon is going to reduce the price of loads of its products in what it calls the Prime Day sales.

Every year, there are often some excellent deals on the whole AirPods range, from the AirPods Pro 2 all the way down to the AirPods 2. We’ve been keeping an eye on what kind of deals have been coming around over the past year as well, so we have a reasonable idea of what you might be able to expect.

We've got dates now as well; Amazon Prime Day will be 11-12 July. Amazon had a second Prime Day later in the year as well called the ‘Early Access Sale’, and it also had loads of deals – including on AirPods. We’ve gathered here in the runup to Prime Day some of the best deals of the moment, as well as what kind of prices we might see when the day comes around.

Current Amazon AirPods deals

There are currently some epic deals on AirPods over at Amazon. The AirPods Pro 2 are down $25, and you can get a regular pair for as little as $99. We reckon that these prices might get even lower during Prime Day, so watch out for some even bigger deals.

Amazon Prime AirPods deals

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $224 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are reaching the middle of their life as a product, so we’re starting to now see heftier discounts. This price remains the best price that the AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, although it’s likely that they’ll see an even lower one during Prime Day.

AirPods 2 | $129 $99 at Amazon The AirPods 2 might not be the poshest of Apple’s lineup, but they are still an excellent option if you want to save a bit of money. This isn’t the lowest price they’ve been, and we think we can expect to see them go down to a lower price over Prime Day.

AirPods 3 | $169 $159 at Amazon The AirPods 3 are the white horse of an already white lineup in that they make the least sense. They don’t frequently see any kind of discount beyond the $10 here, making them a weird value compared to their stablemates. We think it's unlikely that they’ll see much of a discount over Prime Day, but we’ve been wrong before.

AirPods Max | $549 $477 at Amazon The AirPods Max are the most expensive of Apple’s headphones, and they tend to command a lofty price. This current deal is a solid one, but it’s likely that it will be beaten over Prime Day.

About Prime Day

What is Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is the online retail giant's biggest sale event of the year, rivaling that of Black Friday and other sales. Over the period of two days in the summer, the prices on thousands of items are dropped, making for an incredible opportunity to get hold of some of the best deals of the year.

Do I need an Amazon Prime Account? Technically, for the best deals, yes you do. Thankfully it's super easy to sign up for a 30-day free trial which will give you temporary free access to all of Amazon Primes benefits, including the Amazon Prime Day sales. If you’d rather not sign up or you’ve already had the free trial, there are always deals to take advantage of for non-Prime members.