Buy AirPods Pro 2 on Black Friday, the next ones aren't coming until 2025

Some of the best Black Friday AirPods deals we’ve seen in years are already live ahead of the main event later this month, and now the latest rumors have ensured one model is a slam dunk purchase prospect, AirPods Pro.

In a report this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has again reiterated that Apple’s “refreshed” AirPods Pro are not coming until 2025, which means that if you buy AirPods Pro right now, they’re not going to be replaced by Apple any time soon. The news follows a report last month that Apple is planning a huge revamp for its entire AirPods lineup, again including the news that AirPods Pro 3 might still be a couple of years away.

Apple is reportedly planning new fourth-generation AirPods which will combine the design of AirPods 3 and the current AirPods Pro 2. There’ll be an entry-level model and a noise-canceling variant too. All of these new models are expected to feature USB-C, an upgrade Apple recently brought to the AirPods Pro 2. Now we know that those will be around for a couple more years, the latest deals on the latter are particularly enticing.

Save big on AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | $249 $199 at Amazon This brand-new iteration of the AirPods Pro 2 was only released in September, and they are already $50 off. Why wait for Black Friday?

AirPods deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart

We’ve seen some great deals on AirPods Pro recently, and what’s really exciting is that the new USB-C AirPods are being reduced at the same rate as the old Lightning ones. That means you should really be buying the new ones (unless you don’t have any plans to upgrade your Lightning iPhone anytime soon). Currently, they’re reduced to $199 from their usual price of $249, but we’ve seen them as low as $189 and would expect them to fall again to that price or perhaps more during the Black Friday sale.

If the AirPods Pro really aren’t in your budget, the AirPods 3 or AirPods 2 are both valiant alternatives that cost $149 and $99 respectively.