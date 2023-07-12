Don't fall for these common Apple Prime Day scams on Airpods and iPads

While Prime Day is finally here with deals coming thick and fast, there are some out there who will be sending you emails and messages on social media, asking you to click some links that could potentially steal your personal details.

The most common will be emails that may look genuine, with Amazon's Prime Day logo spread out between the paragraphs of text, asking you to log in to check a 'recent purchase'.

Another may be a text message, asking you to click a link to reset your password, which would lead you to a fake site that would use your inputted details to log into your genuine Amazon account.

There's even more to look out for, such as:

Scam calls claiming to be Amazon's Customer Service team

Calls offering you a discounted Prime membership to steal your login details

Text messages demanding you to change your password in 24 hours to give urgency

Sites offering too-good-to-be-true discounts that lead to scam links

These parties will usually try their luck during events like Prime Day, so we always recommend proceeding with caution, while making sure that you're on Amazon's website when you're about to buy something.

But regardless, we've grouped up some of the best iPad and AirPods deals below to save you worrying whether that text is genuine from Amazon.

The real deal iPads and AirPods

AirPods Pro 2 | £249 £209 at Amazon This is the lowest price we've ever seen for AirPods Pro 2 in the UK and it's a Prime Day deal you do not want to miss. Save 16% and £40 on the best wireless earbuds for your iPhone.

AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon All the colors, all the fun – every single option you can get with the AirPods Max is now reduced on Amazon. The last time we saw this price was a couple of weeks ago, but that deal left as quickly as it arrived, only staying active for a few hours. Hurry with this one – there's no guarantee that it will come back in a couple of weeks this time. Price Check: Apple $549 | B&H Photo $499 | Best Buy $479

iPad 10th gen | £499 £439 at Amazon Another new low price, the iPad 10 is Apple's entry-level tablet, and now it has the entry-level price to match. Price check: Apple £449

Always be wary

Prime Day deals change almost every hour during the two-day event, so there's always a group out there who want to take advantage of your iPhone and iPad to steal your details on those busy shopping days.

So always look out for some odd misspellings of common words, such as Prime, and even Amazon. Even some too-good-to-be-true bargains that you see on other sites, could lead you to a phishing site.

So always proceed with caution, look out for the padlock on web pages, use Amazon's official channels at all times, and try to change your passwords every few months at the least to make sure that your Amazon account isn't taken away from you.