New lowest ever price for the AirPods Pro 2 mere days from Black Friday

The AirPods Pro 2 are some very lovely headphones, and now they've dropped to their lowest price ever.

It's more than a token reduction. There is currently $50 off at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the little buds down to under $200. This beats out the previous lowest price by around $30 - so if you've been looking for a new pair of AirPods, now could be the best time to grab them.

This deal comes literally days before Black Friday - and if you're looking for the best AirPods Black Friday deals, we know where to find them.

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $199 at Amazon This is now the lowest ever price of the AirPods Pro 2, beating out the previous lowest by around $30. This makes them an almost no brainer buy if you've been looking for a pair of AirPods for any amount of time, and a great deal more tempting as an impulse buy.

More AirPods deals: Amazon | Best Buy | B&H Photo

The AirPods Pro 2 don't look too different upon first glance to the first-generation AirPods Pro, but there are more differences under the skin. There's improved noise-canceling that blocks out more noise at different frequencies. The transparency mode has had a look at by Apple too - there are now levels of transparency, letting you hear exactly what you want to, and blocks out loud noise while amplifying things like voices.

It's a pretty cool upgrade, although sound quality has barely been touched - no great issue if you liked how the older model sounds, but a little annoying if you want something that sounds a little more 'alive'

Of course, if you're after a different pair of AirPods, then we know where to find all the cheapest AirPods deals and sales. Don't forget to protect your new Airpods with one of the best AirPods Pro cases as well.