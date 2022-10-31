Save a massive $200 across the entire Beats headphones range

If you've been after a pair of well-priced headphones, then these Beats deals could be exactly what the doctor ordered. There are lowest prices across the board, along with a nice $200 saving on the Beats Studio3, the noise canceling over-ears. Long gone are the days of the bassy Beats, as the headphones now feature far more refined sound signatures thanks to the input of Apple. These impressive deals may not stick around for long, so make sure you're in there quickly so that you don't miss out.

Beats lowest prices ever

Beats Studio Buds | $149 $89 at Amazon I love my Beats Studio Buds - they're comfy, they sound great, and the noise canceling is perfect for the train. This deal price brings them to the best price they've ever been, now under $100. That's a $60 saving on full price and makes them even better value than the AirPods 3 - no spatial audio, but you do get a comfier fit and noise-canceling.

Beats Fit Pro | $199 $159 at Amazon Eat your heart out AirPods Pro - these little buds are not only cheaper but feature many of the same specs. They may not share a chip with the current generation AirPods Pro, but they do with the previous, bringing find-my functionality and noise-canceling to the table. They fit in the ear well, and they're comfortable to boot. This deal brings them to their previous lowest price, last seen during Prime Day 2 a few weeks ago.

Beats Studio 3 | $349 $149 at Amazon This is the lowest price ever for these headphones, and it makes them a very tempting option if you're looking for some noise-canceling over-ears. They've got all the features could wish for - and now at half the price of their competitors. For the price of the AirPods Max, you could buy three pairs of these - and have change for a really, really nice case.

The Beats Studio Buds are the pick of the crop here - some of the best wireless noise-canceling in ears at a bargain price. They really are a stellar little pair of earbuds, and they'll give you an AirPods Pro 2 alike experience for less than half the price at the moment.

Looking for something a little bigger? The Beats Studio 3 will do you very well, with big cushiony earcups and great noise canceling. You can't do much better than these if you want some decent noise-canceling headphones. The price of the Beats Fit Pro is great, but they're perhaps not $60 better than the Studio Buds. Still not sure which of the two to go for? They battled it out in our Beats Fit Pro vs Studio Buds so that you can see which is the best for you.

