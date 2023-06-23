Save $50 on AirPods Pro 2 in the run-up to Prime Day

The AirPods Pro 2 are now starting to bed into their lifecycle, so we're seeing more and more deals on Apple's noise-canceling earbuds so that you can save a little money when you're buying a pair.

At the moment, you can grab the AirPods Pro 2 with a hefty $50 at Amazon, which brings them down to their previous lowest price of $199. That's a great price for the little buds and brings them further in line with the few places where you can still get the first-generation version.

AirPods Pro 2 return to lowest price ever

AirPods Pro 2 | $250 $199 at Amazon We've seen this price a few times on the AirPods Pro 2, although when it lands it tends to leave as quickly as it arrived. Prime Day is also on the horizon – and that means we could see some lower prices over the two days. At the moment, however, this is a very low price.

The AirPods Pro 2 are a spectacular pair of in-ear buds, easily cruising above the rest of the pack with some wicked features. The noise canceling on board continues to be class-leading, as the buds whisk you off into a noise-free cacoon so that your busy commute can be that little bit more relaxing. There's plenty of battery life on board too, and new tips to make sure that they fit in your ears. We gave them a four-and-a-half-star review for a reason.

You may be hesitant about this deal because of Prime Day and the Apple Prime Day deals that may come with it, and we don't blame you. As the sale approaches, we're expecting some of the best AirPods Prime Day deals, with hopefully some big reductions on the whole range. It is, however, unlikely that this deal will be beaten, as the AirPods Pro 2 remain the newest pair of AirPods.