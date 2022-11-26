Some of my favorite AirPods alternatives are the Cyber Monday deals of the day

Apple AirPods are arguably the best true wireless earbuds on the planet. And yet, there are lots of alternatives worth considering, especially as we get closer to Cyber Monday and the day's many sales. Of our favorite AirPods alternatives, many are currently on sale.

Why consider purchasing an AirPods alternative? Price is a possible factor, as is style. Battery life, better integration with non-Apple devices, and more color choices could also be at the top of your list of reasons to forgo AirPods.

Amazing AirPods alternatives at Cyber Monday discounts

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds | $249.95 $149.95 at Amazon The first Beats entry on this list, the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds offer nine hours of listening time between charges, with 24 hours in the case. These feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability.



Jabra Elite 7 Pro | $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon These impressive earbuds are at their all-time high through Amazon. They offer eight hours between charges, with 30 hours in the case. For an enhanced experience, use the Jabra Sound+ App.

OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon For something a little different, consider these earbuds from OnePlus. Available in Matte Black, Glossy White, and silver, you can experience 10 hours of playback between charges with 38 hours stored on the case.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | $229.99 $197.99 at Amazon With HD voice technology, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers hi-fi sound quality, intelligent conversation mode, and more. The included charging case provides 29 hours of coverage. The buds hold 10 hours. I've been testing a pair of these for months and find them to be perhaps the best AirPods alternative.

Beats Fit Pro | $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon These Beats provide secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip, these earbuds support automatic switching, audio sharing, "Hey Siri," and more. Enjoy 24 hours of music with the pocket-sized charging change and six hours on the earbuds themselves.

Master & Dynamic MW08 | $299.99 $224.25 at Amazon For a premium choice, consider these impressive earbuds from New York-based Master & Dynamic. Available in six color combinations, these buds are made of light-weight ceramic and offer Bluetooth 5.2. They provide 12 hours of listening per charge plus 30 hours in the case for up to 42 hours of total battery life.

In the lead-up to Cyber Monday, continue to visit iMore often to see new deals we uncover at the hottest retailers.