The AirPods Pro 2 have a brand new lowest-ever price in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale hasn’t been the strongest this year, but there’s a real deal to be had at the moment — the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are down to a new lowest price of $179. That’s $10 lower than the previous lowest, and a $70 discount on full price.

We’ve found this deal around other retailers as well, so you can also head to Best Buy if you’d prefer. Prime members will likely want to stick with Amazon, of course, for that ever-helpful next-day delivery.

AirPods Pro 2 lowest price ever

AirPods Pro 2 USB-C | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $249 $179 at Amazon This price on the AirPods Pro 2 is the lowest price ever for Apple’s top-of-the-range buds, with a great $70 saving on full price. This is a good opportunity to save some money on some new AirPods, and crucially now only makes them $30 more than the AirPods 3 — and unless you don’t like silicon eartips, they’re well worth the extra.

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s best true wireless earbuds, packing in a range of great features. We like the noise canceling in particular, which feels like magic as the world slips away when you stick them in your ears.

Sound-wise, you’ll find a more neutral signature that doesn’t focus on any one part of the ensemble. That means clear vocals and trebles, and smooth bass reproduction. They’re not going to shake your skull apart like some of the competition, but they’ll work well for pretty much all kinds of music.

One of my favorite features of the AirPods Pro 2, however, is how I can use my Apple Watch charging cable to wirelessly juice them up when they run out of battery. That means, if my one USB-C cable is being taken up by my iPhone 15 Pro Max, then I can still charge my AirPods while my Apple Watch Ultra is on my wrist — helpful when you’re on the go and space is at a premium.