These AirPods Pro Black Friday deals have convinced me to buy them for the fourth time

I’ve owned Apple’s AirPods since their first debut, way back in December 2016. Yet it wasn’t until I bought AirPods Pro in 2020 that I was truly sold on what they could do — mainly thanks to their wicked noise-canceling. I’d never been able to switch between transparency mode and noise-canceling with my previous headphones. Unfortunately, I was one of a certain set of users, who would experience the crackling in one AirPod — and this happened three times.

It dampened the experience of owning them, I admit, causing frequent trips to the Apple Store to get them replaced. You can imagine my excitement when the AirPods Pro 2 were announced — no more crackling, no more replacements, and no more trips to the Apple Store. I bought a pair back in July during the Amazon Prime Day sale and I loved the improved noise-canceling that they offered.

Soon after though, I’d be unlucky once again, but not due to a fault with the buds themselves. Instead, a new version with a USB-C port in the case was released not two months after I bought my Lightning-equipped pair. Apple didn’t see fit to sell the new case separately, thanks to the AirPods being improved as well — I am told to prepare for hi-res audio with Apple Vision Pro.

I was gutted. In my backpack, I have a few USB-C wires to charge my Mac, Steam Deck, and Sony XM5 headphones — but just one Lightning cable for my AirPods Pro. Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, however, I may be able to move on from my frustration and invest in a pair of USB-C AirPods Pro 2. It’s not often they’re reduced, but you can currently get a pair for $189, down from $249.

The best AirPods deals in the U.S

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | $249 $189 at Amazon The newest AirPods Pro with USB-C is at its lowest-ever price. At $60 off, now is the time to look into a pair of these to take advantage of all the features these offer — from improved noise-canceling to a USB-C port in the charging case.

AirPods 3rd generation | $169 $164 at B&H Photo While not quite the saving that you'll find at Amazon, this will still give you a little off a pair of AirPods 3. This deal will likely get better over Black Friday as well, so make sure you're keeping an eye out.

AirPods Max | $549 $409.99 at Amazon The AirPods Max are nearly three years old, and we expect Apple to release a newer model in 2024. That said, these are the best headphones Apple offers, and you can get them for $409.99 at the moment, which is its lowest-ever price. Jump at the chance to get these behemoths. At this price, we'd still pull the trigger.

The best AirPods deals in the UK

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | £229 £199 at Amazon The newest AirPods Pro with USB-C is at its lowest-ever price with £30 off. If you're like me, now could be the time to look into a pair of these to take advantage of all the features these offer — not just because of that new USB-C port in the charging case.

AirPods 3rd generation | £179 £159 at Amazon It's £20 off, but this is still a good saving on the mid-range AirPods. This deal will likely get better over Black Friday as well in a few short days, so do keep an eye out.

AirPods Max | £549 £499 at Amazon Regardless of these being three years old at this point, these are the best headphones Apple offers, and now you can get them for £50 off. We're still a few days away from Black Friday ramping up, but if you've been eyeing a pair of these up, now could be the time to buy them.

I hear you say that I could choose another pair of AirPods that have even better deals — but I want noise-canceling and USB-C. The ones I’d really like are the AirPods Max, which would replace both my in-ear AirPods Pro and over-head Sony XM5 headphones. The AirPods Max are four years old at this point though, so I worry that these will be replaced by a brand new model as soon as I buy my fourth AirPods Pro.

Instead, I’ll play it safe, and see how well these AirPods Pro USB-C fare — especially as this means that I’ll finally be free of Lightning port.