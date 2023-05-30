Which AirPods should you buy: AirPods Max, Pro 2, and every other model compared

Since the original AirPods came out in 2016, they've been one of Apple's most popular products. I actually worked at the Apple Store in 2016, and even months after the AirPods hit the shelves, we couldn't keep then in stock. We'd get several shipments per week and they sold out within hours every time.

In the years since, AirPods have come a long way. AirPods Pro brought new features such as noise cancellation. There are now a bunch of models from which to choose, which can make it tricky to decide which AirPods to get. While Apple no longer sells the first-generation AirPods or AirPods Pro, you may still be able to find them on other sites. Apple does currently sell all of the other AirPods models: AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (2nd generation), and the over-ear luxury model: AirPods Max.

Whichever AirPods model you choose, you'll get that Apple magic. For those of us living in Apple's walled garden, that easy device switching make AirPods the only way to go.

The best AirPods: AirPods Pro 2

Our AirPods Pro 2 review describes them as a significant upgrade from the previous model and the best in-ear headphones for iPhone owners. Using the same form factor as AirPods Pro 1, the second generation's focus is on improving active noise cancellation, transparency mode (making it "adaptive") and overall sound quality. To this end, Apple added spatial audio which uses the shape of your ear to customize sound to you, personally.

Still, lossless audio hasn't made appearance, and you'll get better sound quality from a third-party high-end pair of headphones (though if you go non-Apple, you lose that easy Apple device switching.) That said, the AirPods Pro 2 are a step up from the AirPods Pro 1 and a big step up from the regular AirPods.

I finally jumped on the AirPods Pro 2 train myself, and noticed an enormous difference in sound quality coming from the AirPods 2. If they fit your budget, I'd wholeheartedly recommend these for any Apple product user.

Best value AirPods: AirPods 2

Our AirPods 2 review explains what made them the best wireless earphones for most Apple users at the time: "With a new, optional, wireless charging case and dedicated H1 headphone chipset, AirPods take everything great — and not so great — about the originals and add faster pairing and switching, lower latency, extra talk time, and always-on 'Hey Siri' at your command."

Our AirPods 2 review explains what made them the best wireless earphones for most Apple users at the time: "With a new, optional, wireless charging case and dedicated H1 headphone chipset, AirPods take everything great — and not so great — about the originals and add faster pairing and switching, lower latency, extra talk time, and always-on 'Hey Siri' at your command."

The second-generation AirPods were my first foray into Apple's wireless earbuds, having picked up a pair on Black Friday several years after release. I wrote about how after trying AirPods 2, all other earbuds were dead to me. While I already owned several pairs of earbuds at different price points, the AirPods 2 were lightweight, comfortable, sounded good, and didn't break the bank. What really sold them for me, however, was the easy device switching. As someone who is frequently switching from my iPad to my iPhone to my MacBook, not having to dig into the settings to move my headphones from one device to the other is priceless.

Best AirPods if you don't like ANC: AirPods 3

Our AirPods 3 review sings the praises of this excellent set of earbuds. They are a step up from the AirPods 2 in most ways, adding Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive EQ, custom high-excursion Apple driver, and custom high dynamic range amplifier for an incredible listening experience. They also add sweat and water resistance, which is especially important if you're using them while you work out or even just walk outdoors in varying weather conditions. You also get a slight battery boost, and a different shape in case you had trouble keeping the AirPods 2 in your ears.

The main issue we have with the AirPods 3 is that the price point is more in line with earbuds that offer active noise cancellation. Since the AirPods 3 lack that feature, we feel that the price should be a little bit lower.

Most premium AirPods: AirPods Max

Our AirPods Max review describes a premium listening experience, due to the Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio. Our reviewer also describes top-notch active noise cancellation and transparency mode. She loved the comfortable, high-end feel of the headphones. However, she also experienced some connection issues and pointed out the absolutely useless carrying case.

At about twice the price of AirPods Pro 2, the stunningly high AirPods Max price point puts these out of reach for many. Though if you want that Apple experience in a pair of premium over-ear headphones, these are the AirPods you want.

Older AirPods: Still good

AirPods (1st generation) You might find a steal on a used pair Specifications Chip: W1 Active Noise Cancellation: No Transparency Mode: No Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking: No Sweat/Water resistant: No Charging case: Lightning connector Listening time on a single charge: Five hours AirPods plus charging case listening time: 24 hours Device switching: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + May find a good deal + Comfortable fit for many + Compact Reasons to avoid - No longer sold by Apple, may be difficult to find new - Lack newer features

Our review of the original AirPods describes how they shook up the headphones market when they were first released. Basically Apple EarPods gone cordless, their true wireless form factor was somewhat unusual at the time. Add to that a gift-friendly price tag, and they flew off the shelves.

Unfortunately, it's no longer easy to find a pair of original AirPods brand new and sealed in the box. If you don't mind buying refurbished or used, you may be able to get yourself a real steal. It's worth noting that Apple doesn't sell refurbished AirPods, any model, so you'll need to go third-party even for a used pair.

AirPods Pro (1st generation) Finally: Active noise cancellation Our expert review: Specifications Chip: H1 Active Noise Cancellation: Yes Transparency Mode: Yes: Adaptive Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking: No Sweat/Water resistant: Yes Charging case: Lightning connector/wireless Listening time on a single charge: Five hours (with ANC off) AirPods plus charging case listening time: 24 hours Device switching: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Adjustable fit + Active noise cancellation + Water/sweat resistant Reasons to avoid - May be hard to find new, since Apple no longer sells them

In our AirPods Pro review we raved about the comfortable fit, due to the fact that they come with multiple silicone ear tips for different size ears. But the new star features, of course, were active noise cancelling and transparency mode. The original AirPods Pro were the first wireless Apple earbuds to offer this feature. The addition of water/sweat resistance was also welcome, since it meant we could take these AirPods to the gym or out on a rainy day without worrying about damage.

Our reviewer, a musician, describes the sound quality as substantially better than the original AirPods, but not to the level she would describe as "Pro." If your ears aren't quite as sensitive, the upgrade in features may be enough to give you the Pro experience.

However, Apple no longer sells the first generation AirPods Pro, so it won't be easy to find a pair new in the box. If you don't mind buying used or reconditioned, you might be able to find a good deal on this still-great Pro product.

So which AirPods should I buy?

I'll start by saying that even if you want to purchase the AirPods 1 or AirPods Pro 1, they aren't available at Apple anymore, and may prove difficult to find new-in-box anywhere. If you can still find them new or don't mind used and can find a fantastic deal on them, they might be worth buying even if the tech is a bit older at this point. I'd be a little wary about buying used AirPods, especially since they've been inside someone else's ears. Enough said about that, let's move on to Apple's currently available models.

The first question to ask yourself is: Does active noise cancellation matter to me? Active noise cancellation and transparency mode add quite a lot to the user experience. Frankly, I didn't think I needed them until I tried them out for myself. But if you're certain you don't need either one, you can save a few bucks buying the regular AirPods 2 or AirPods 3. The under-$100 price point makes the AirPods 2 quite appealing, especially for someone prone to losing earbuds. The AirPods 3 are newer, yes, but it's up to you whether the upgrade in sound quality is worth the higher price.

If you've decided that you do want that active noise cancellation, you're choosing between the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max. Between these two, the choice is pretty easy for most people. First of all, the AirPods Pro 2 are tiny in-ear earbuds while the AirPods Max are full-sized over-ear headphones. It's likely you'll have a strong preference for one or the other. The price point is also probably a big factor, since the AirPods Max run about double the price of the AirPods Pro 2.