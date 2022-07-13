As a longtime Apple writer (and even longer time Apple fangirl) and one-time Apple Store employee, I've wanted AirPods for a while but finally bought AirPods 2 during Prime Day. Although I'm well-versed in all things AirPods, it didn't even take me a day to see what I'd been missing all these years. From the comfortable fit in my ears, easy setup, great sound, intuitive controls, and my main reason for buying: easy device switching, I fell in love right away.

Yes, AirPods 2 are still worth it

So what's the big deal about AirPods? After all, I already own high-end earbuds like Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds and nice quality lower-priced earbuds like the EarFun Free Pro Wireless Earbuds, both of which are still great options. I don't want to knock them. Ultimately it's down to personal taste, and what features you want most. But there is no denying the magic of being in Apple's walled garden.

It started when I opened the AirPods 2 case for the first time and my iPhone immediately asked to set them up, with a single tap of course. That done, I placed them in my ears and found them incredibly comfortable. None of that "plugged up" feeling I get when I wear silicone or foam-tipped earbuds. I turned on my music and was wowed—not that the sound is necessarily better than my other earbuds, but it's certainly better than just listening to my iPhone, which is what I normally do. I took my dog for a walk, and a neighbor stopped me to chat. I pulled out one AirPod and the podcast I was listening to stopped and picked right back up where I left off when I put it back in.

Back at my desk, I pulled up a YouTube video on my MacBook, the AirPods automagically switched over so I could listen to that. Later, I caught up on some trash TV on my iPad mini, and the AirPods switched over without my having to do anything at all. My biggest pain point with regular earbuds is having to go into the settings of each device and disconnect the earbuds and then reconnect to the other device every time. If you're going back and forth between multiple devices multiple times per day like I am, that's annoying, to say the least.